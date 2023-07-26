Two of the best Android phones are launching at Galaxy Unpacked 2023: the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5. And you just can't wait to own these next-gen Samsung foldables.

To ensure you enjoy them your way for years, Spigen has upped its game and innovated notches above to bring you all-new cases for the Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5.

You can pre-order them now to protect your prized Galaxy foldables with the equally cool and stylish Spigen foldables, from day one!

Spigen Pro Series: Crafted to let you do more

Inspired by your preferences and the uniqueness of the versatile Galaxy foldables, Spigen has crafted its new Pro Series cases for Fold 5 and Flip 5: the Tough Armor Pro, Thin Fit Pro, and Slim Armor Pro.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro: Transformed for Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5

The adventurer in you will admire the build and ruggedness of Spigen's Tough Armor Pro. With your Fold 5 or Flip 5 protected by its updated versions, you can enjoy off-road trips and rough places without breaking a sweat.

Moreover, these newly designed Tough Armor Pro cases for the latest Galaxy foldables feature hinge protection and a kickstand—for the first time! So have no worries about accidental bumps on the hinge. And unwind anytime with your favorite movie or shows by propping your Fold 5 or Flip 5 on the kickstand.

What's also cool is that if you have the Fold 5, you can hold the new S Pen within the kickstand.

Spigen Thin Fit Pro: The sturdy minimalist

The original Spigen Thin Fit adds a timeless appeal to any phone. Spigen Thin Fit Pro for the Fold 5 and Flip 5 takes this signature style higher and now features hinge protection.

It's perfect if you want to flaunt a simple, minimalistic look with the assurance of solid all-round protection. Take falls and bumps in your stride!

You'll love how the Thin Fit Pro showcases the inner workings of your Galaxy foldables' hinge mechanism. And you get to choose what fits your style and lifestyle: a Crystal Clear variation for that clean and clear look or the Frost Gray case for that subtle and smart appeal.

Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition: The Fold 5 exclusive

If the Fold 5 is your pick for unfolding new possibilities, you can't go wrong with Spigen’s signature Z Fold case. The Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition is a premium, durable case with hinge coverage and a dedicated S-pen slot.

Moreover, the original tough materials have been upgraded to make it a perfect fit for your Galaxy foldable. And you'll enjoy knowing that your Fold 5 is always secure, thanks to its special impact-absorbing foam for extreme protection.

Spigen Zero:One series: Amazing inside out

The fit, form, and protection of Spigen cases are no secret for quality-conscious smartphone lovers. And for those with a heightened sense of aesthetics, Spigen has several unique and stylish options—like the Zero:One series: Ultra Hybrid for Fold 5 and AirSkin for Flip 5.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero:One for Fold 5 and Spigen Air Skin Zero:One for Flip 5

These cases boast a unique twist to Spigen's classic clear cases. You'll flip over the show-it-all style that highlights the inner workmanship of your new Galaxy foldables.

The Ultra Hybrid Zero:One for the Fold 5 features a striking lasting print with timeless appeal. Combined with its solid protection owing to the perfect blend of materials, this Spigen Zero:One case makes the best companion for your big-screen Fold 5 experience.

If your choice is Flip 5, the AirSkin Zero:One makes the experience slim and light, yet delightfully comfortable.

Unfold awesomeness with Spigen foldable cases on your Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will unfold your dream devices. With bigger outer screens and one-of-a-kind experiences, the latest Galaxy foldables are probably the ultimate Android phones you've wished for.

Why not match your Fold 5 or Flip 5 with the ultimate protection and style of the Spigen Pro series and Zero:One series cases? You'll be unfolding awesomeness every time you flip them open.

