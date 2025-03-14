One of the better smart speaker deals we're able to find right now is on the Sonos Era 100. It's a smart speaker that delivers room-filling sound, but it's also delivering $50 in savings. That brings its price down from $249 to a more reasonable $199, which is the best price the Era 100 has seen. It's available at numerous retailers, though if you purchase from Best Buy you'll also get four free months of Sirius XM and three free months of Apple Music.

Why you should buy the Sonos Era 100 smart speaker

We really like the Sonos Era 100. We give it an 8/10 in our Sonos Era 100 review, and we also declare it a great smart speaker. Because it's made my Sonos, it delivers some serious audio quality. It features next-generation acoustics that bring music to life, but it's also compatible with the Sonos app. Here you can activate Trueplay tuning technology, which analyzes the unique acoustics of your listening space and optimizes the speaker's equalizer to suit.

The Era 100 is powerful, but it's also pretty compact. It's meant to be placed anywhere in your home that you like, and the compact design allows it to fit unobtrusively on bookshelves, kitchen counters, desks, and nightstands. You can play music on the Era 100 from anywhere in your home without interruptions from calls or notifications. It comes with access to plenty of free music, original content, and thousands of live stations by way of Sonos Radio.

But because it's a smart speaker rather than a typical Bluetooth speaker, the Era 100 can utilize voice assistants and other smart home features. You can easily deactivate voice assistants for privacy with the flip of a switch. You can also expand the setup with a second Era 100, as the two can pair together to create a stereo listening environment, or you can use them individually in different locations in the house.

While the Sonos Era 100 regularly costs $249, for a limited time it's marked down $50 to a sale price of $199. This is the lowest the price of the Era 100 has ever been, so don't hesitate to make a purchase if it sounds like something worth adding to your listening routine or your smart home setup.