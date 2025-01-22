Samsung Galaxy S24+ $750 $1000 Save $250 Impressive hardware, AI integrations, and everyday competence are onboard with the Samsung Galaxy S24+, as is $250 in savings with this deal. $750 at Amazon $750 at Best Buy

Samsung may have its eye turned toward the forthcoming Galaxy S25 lineup, but it’s keeping its current model lineup interesting with some pretty significant discounts. The Galaxy S24+ is seeing a deal we find impressive, with the 256GB model of the flagship phone seeing a price drop of $250. This brings its price to an all-time low of $750, down from $1000, where it’s been sitting for the bulk of its time on the market.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24+

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ we gave it an 8.5/10, and what continues to stand out about it is how well it does the things most people need out of their phone on a daily basis. It performs exceptionally well with a Snapdragon 8 processor and 12GB of RAM. This is particularly noticeable when doing the heavy lifting of photo editing or working across multiple apps.

The hardware is impressive across the board, with the S24+ rocking a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also at your fingertips is a 50MP rear camera and the ability to record with two cameras at a time to capture multiple perspectives. Features like this are good for content creators and the like, but another more practical piece of hardware is the S24’s battery, which can reach up to 21 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

But all of that hardware can’t do much without some great software onboard, and one of the big steps up with the S24+ over previous iterations is when it comes to AI. The phone’s AI features include Generative Edit, which can remove objects from photos or fill empty space in them, as well as Circle To Search, which allows you to learn more about something simply by circling it on the screen.

The Galaxy S24+ makes our list of the best Android phones, and in fact we feel it’s the best Samsung phone currently on the market. With this deal you can grab the S24+ for $750, which is good for $250 off its regular price of $1000.