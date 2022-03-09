While many manufacturers have bowed out of the high-end tablet market, Samsung is still going strong and giving Apple a run for its money with the new Galaxy Tab S8. This premium tablet offers everything you need for both productivity and entertainment. It isn't cheap, though, and if you're going to shell out at least $500, it makes sense to protect that investment with a quality case. We've rounded up some of the best options ranging from slim and sleek professional folios to oversized silicone models that can handle whatever abuse a child might subject your Tab S8 to.

Editors choice 1. Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Designed for Galaxy Tab S8 Case 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon It's often difficult to find a case that offers the right amount of protection without making your tablet feel like a tank, but the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro seems to strike the perfect balance. Its air cushion technology allows it to remain relatively slim while still being capable of absorbing impacts, and the magnetic front cover, which supports sleep and wake functions, turns into a kickstand for hands-free viewing when needed. The case is also quite stylish, with carbon fiber accents and matte black finish. Read More Buy This Product Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Designed for Galaxy Tab S8 Case Shop at Amazon

Best value 2. Fintie Keyboard Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you want something sleek and affordable that enhances the functionality of your device while also guarding it against damage, there are few better options than the faux leather Fintie Keyboard Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. It is equipped with scissor switches that offer a decent amount of travel and good tactile feedback for touch typing, and you can remove the magnetically attached keyboard from the case whenever you don't need it. In addition to professional-looking black and gray options, it also comes in eye-catching choices like rose gold, navy blue, and even a galaxy-themed option. Read More Buy This Product Fintie Keyboard Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 3. Infiland Galaxy Tab S8/ S7 Backlit Keyboard Case 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Infiland Galaxy Tab S8/ S7 Backlit Keyboard Case offers all the bells and whistles you need to get the most out of your tablet. It features a removable 7-color illuminated keyboard for those times you want to use your device in laptop mode, and it has an integrated storage spot to keep your stylus handy for drawing. You can also adjust the angle of the kickstand for the most convenient viewing. The case offers solid protection from drops, too, with its thick corners and rigid structure, but this does come with some added bulk. Read More Buy This Product Infiland Galaxy Tab S8/ S7 Backlit Keyboard Case Shop at Amazon

4. Poetic TurtleSkin Series for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S8 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you often let your child use your device but don't want a case that screams KIDS, the Poetic TurtleSkin Series for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S8 fits the bill. It is made of an extra-thick, high-traction silicone material that serves two purposes. It reduces the chances of it slipping out of your hands and safeguards the tablet when that still inevitably happens. The material is also washable, so you can easily get rid of residue from sticky hands. As an added benefit, the case deflects the sound from the speakers directly towards the user, making them sound louder and improving the listening experience. Read More Buy This Product Poetic TurtleSkin Series for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S8 Shop at Amazon

5. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Designed for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Despite the S7 in its name, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series perfectly fits the Tab S8, too. This rugged multi-layer option is made with a combination of polycarbonate and flexible, shock-absorbing TPU that gives it the ability to withstand all kinds of abuse. It also includes a full-screen protector to safeguard the display against scratches, port covers for keeping dust out, and a pop-out kickstand. Despite all this, it still manages to be reasonably slim and lightweight. Read More Buy This Product SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Designed for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Shop at Amazon

6. SaharaCase - KidProof Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S8 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy Tablets used by children require thick, highly impact-resistant cases to keep them reliably safe. If they have a handle like the SaharaCase KidProof Case, all the better. The case also has a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing, but it keeps the devices at a lower angle than most other options, which makes it ideal when using the tablet for drawing. There are two vibrant colors to choose from — pink or blue — both of which should appeal to kids. Read More Buy This Product SaharaCase - KidProof Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S8 Shop at Best Buy

7. ZtotopCase Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The ZtotopCase Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a good choice for people who often use their tablet in business settings and want something that offers a professional aesthetic. It has an attractive faux leather exterior, or you can choose the denim model, both of which have a microfiber lining that is gentle on screens. The front cover supports the sleep and wake functions of the Tab S8, and there is a smartly designed S-Pen holder on the back that keeps the stylus protected against scratches and within easy reach. Conveniently, the case also features a small slip pocket that works well for business cards, credit cards and receipts. Read More Buy This Product ZtotopCase Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Shop at Amazon

8. Urban Armor Gear UAG Metropolis Series Designed for the Galaxy Tab S8 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon There are many reasons to like the Urban Armor Gear UAG Metropolis Series. It boasts a surprisingly lightweight construction for the level of protection it offers and incorporates a sturdy front cover, adjustable kickstand, and secure S-Pen storage. The case is also compatible with the company's shoulder strap. The honey-comb patterned exterior feels nice in the hand, with just the right amount of friction for a good grip, and has the premium appearance you'd hope to get from a case that carries a $60 price tag. Read More Buy This Product Urban Armor Gear UAG Metropolis Series Designed for the Galaxy Tab S8 Shop at Amazon

There are many factors to consider when choosing a case for such a large device as the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8. Protection needs to be a top priority, but that needs to be balanced with the amount of bulk it adds and whether it offers the extra functionality you want. Aesthetics matter too since you want your tablet to maintain its good looks.

When it comes to finding that ideal balance, the Infiland Backlit Keyboard Case immediately stands out as one of the top picks. However, if you need something that offers a higher level of protection and don't mind forgoing the inclusion of a keyboard, you'll be better off with the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series, since it also includes a screen protector rather than just a flip cover. On the other end of the spectrum is the Fintie Keyboard Case, which has a keyboard and a sleeker design but is less protective.

For those who often allow their kids to use their device, the SaharaCase KidProof Case or the Poetic TurtleSkin Series should be your go-to choice. Both are made from a thick and highly shock-absorbent silicone material that can withstand a lot of drops. The latter offers a slightly more mature look though, so it won't feel like you are holding a kid's device every time you want to use your tablet.

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Share Share Tweet Email