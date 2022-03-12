Settling down with a good RPG and a mug of tea is a pleasant experience. Android RPGs provide this experience in a significantly more accessible manner than a desktop computer or console. Why spend ages hunting for your controller when you can immerse yourself in your favorite RPG by whipping out your phone?

In recent years, mobile gaming has grown beyond cheap knock-offs and pay-to-win games. Critically acclaimed RPGs like Stardew Valley and Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic are just as accessible on mobile as they are on dedicated gaming devices. However, there are still plenty of worthless RPGs out there, so we’ve saved you the work of sorting through the junk by collecting the best of the best.

While some of these games contain multiplayer options, they are mostly single player experiences. If you're looking for a dedicated multiplayer experience, check out our roundup of the best MMORPGs for Android

The Banner Saga

The Banner Saga is a beautifully hand-drawn RPG that is bound to capture your interest. It's a deeply strategic game that requires players to consider every decision they make. Every choice has consequences further down the line (no mashing the Skip button here), and if your favorite character dies, they're dead for good.

The Banner Saga is the first of a trilogy of games. But while The Banner Saga 2 is available for the same price as the first game, the third game is unfortunately not available on Android, and there are no signs of an upcoming release.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: KOTOR (Knights of the Old Republic) was originally released for Xbox and Microsoft Windows in 2003. Its enduring legacy has cemented it as one of the greatest video games of all time. Released on Android on 2014, it's more accessible than ever.

Star Wars: KOTOR follows a classic RPG format, leading players through an adventure set 4000 years before the events of "A New Hope." Along the way, you'll master new skills, explore classic Star Wars locations, and construct a diverse party to assist you on your quest. No features were cut in this port, but the UI was completely reworked for a streamlined mobile gaming experience.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley draws direct inspiration from farming RPGs like Harvest Moon. However, it goes far beyond these nostalgic roots. It's a beautiful, heartwarming game that allows the player to progress at their own pace. It's even earned a spot on our best Android games roundup.

If you aren't sure what kind of RPG to play, Stardew Valley ought to be your first port of call. Whether you like building relationships, creating efficient farms, or challenging yourself in combat, Stardew Valley has something for every player.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a stunning game that evokes strong Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild vibes. It's an open world RPG in which restrictions on traveling are few and far between. It's far more than beautiful scenery, too. Genshin Impact's story offers players a long and rewarding adventure which is accompanied by a spectacular soundtrack.

However, as a free-to-play game, Genshin Impact relies heavily on monetization. It's one of the more egregious examples of the genre, and deliberately slows the player down unless they are willing to fork over some cash. However, it's not hard to overlook in favor of the extraordinarily high level of polish and content on show.

Evoland

Evoland is an RPG and history lesson in one. Players start out with only the ability to move only to the right, but they can quickly unlock new game mechanics like 2D movement, music, and color. It contains plenty of nostalgic references to classic RPGs (Legend of Zelda fans in particular will love this.)

But Evoland is much more than a nostalgia trip. With a charming story, challenging dungeons, and plenty of achievements, it's a great overall experience. If Evoland isn't enough for you, give its sequel, Evoland 2, a shot. It explores a wider range of video game genres, from shooters to trading card games.

Eternium

Eternium is an ideal choice for those looking for an original fantasy RPG experience that doesn't stray too far from the classics. Built to be as comfortable as possible on mobile, it's tap-to-move controls are surprisingly intuitive, so you'll blast skeletons and adventure through dungeons like a pro in no time.

Eternium doesn't feel like it was slimmed down for mobile. It's an experience that can stand up to any big PC or console RPG. Eternium doesn't throw everything at you at once, either, so you can expect a game that provides a steady stream of content over a long time.

Portal Knights

Portal Knights is a uniquely creative RPG. Drawing inspiration from the creative sandbox Minecraft, Portal Knights wraps these mechanics in a co-operative RPG. This combination of genres offers players a purpose beyond "create whatever you want." This results in a satisfying gameplay loop. Players can defeat bosses, recruit NPCs, unlock new skills, and experience exciting events, all while having the freedom to explore and build at their own pace.

Portal Knights is an ideal choice for people who love the sandbox element of Minecraft, but often find themselves wondering what to do next.

Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger was originally released on SNES in 1995. The Android version is a direct port of the DS version from 2010 that came with extra content and cutscenes. In our original review for Chrono Trigger, we called it "one of the best games of all time in a convenient form." While we heartily recommend this for anyone who played the original release, it's a splendid RPG for players of all ages.

Graphics in the 90s were a mixed bag, but Chrono Trigger manages that rare knack of making dated graphics seem timeless. Beyond this, Chrono Trigger combines a charming story, memorable soundtrack, and an impressive amount of replayability to create an RPG you'll never want to put down.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

The Elder Scrolls: Blades is a dungeon crawler that, while visually similar to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, is a completely different game. It's a mix of dungeon crawler and RPG, in which players delve into a series of procedurally generated dungeons to defeat enemies and loot treasure. Completing dungeons helps the player to rebuild their town, the objective that provides context for the rest of the game. It's a fairly uninspired game with regard to the story, but that doesn't feel like the priority here anyway.

What makes The Elder Scrolls: Blades worthwhile is its comforting gameplay loop. Progression is slow and steady, and combat never feels overwhelming. It's an ideal pick if you want a relatively casual RPG, with clear objectives and straightforward gameplay. But as we noted in our original review, "if you're looking for a quality TES experience, this ain't it."

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Chasers: Nightwar might have a fairly ridiculous name, but there's nothing ridiculous about how it plays. A throwback to the JRPGs of old, Battle Chasers: Nightwar has been.modernized to avoid some of the genre's drawbacks. Battle Chasers: Nightwar offers players replayable dungeons that help keep gameplay fresh and cut down on the grind. Dungeons are randomized each time you re-enter them, which avoids the repetitive slog afflicting so many JRPGs.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a great choice for players who like a decent amount of complexity in their RPGs. Combat can seem overwhelming at first, but once you've mastered the available options, you'll be amazed at how rewarding it can be.

Titan Quest

Titan Quest is another classic RPG ported to Android. It's a hack-and-slash game centered around slaying mythological beasts (as well as a few original ones). Throughout the course of the game, players interact with a variety of recognizable monsters, explore ancient civilizations, and master a variety of combat skills.

It's advertised as offering over 60 hours of content, so you'll have plenty of time to lose yourself in its frenetic combat system and open world.

Baldur's Gate

Another 90s classic, Baldur's Gate is one of the greatest examples of the classic era of RPGs. Its Android port doesn't do a fantastic job of making the complicated UI more accessible, but it's certainly playable on phones (The Play Store listing confirms that it was optimized for tablets). Set in a fantasy world experiencing a sudden and mysterious iron shortage, Baldur's Gate's strength lies in its amusing writing and large roster of recruitable party members, each of whom manage to be fleshed out and interesting characters.

Baldur's Gate is for those who prefer an RPG experience closer to that of pen and paper games like Dungeons & Dragons. Set in the Forgotten Realms setting of D&D, experienced D&D players should find themselves at home here.

While there is something here for everyone, we recommend giving all of these terrific games a shot. That should keep you occupied for a couple of years (at which point there will certainly be a lot more to wade through.)

