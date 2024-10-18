Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $519 $650 Save $131 The Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best Android smartwatches and a top consideration with this $519 all-time low price. $519 at Amazon

A new smartwatch can fancy up one's wardrobe and one's fitness routine, and right now the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is seeing its lowest price ever. It's currently marked down to $519 from its regular price of $650, which makes for $131 in savings. This price is exclusive to the 47mm Titanium Gray model, but the 47mm Titanium Silver model is also on sale for just $3 more. This pricing is taking place at Amazon, so if you're an Amazon Prime member you'll also get free one-day shipping.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

If you're looking for a new smartwatch the best place to start looking is with the best Android smartwatches, where the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra currently resides as the best premium smartwatch. If your search leans more toward something stylish it provides a contemporary, all-purpose design, and if your search leans more toward something techie it has a range of features you can put to good use. One of the biggest draws of the Galaxy Watch Ultra is its AI integrations. AI will chip in during a wide variety of circumstances, with things like sending text messages and comparing fitness data across workouts backed by AI.

But the fact that we have the Galaxy Watch Ultra categorized as a premium smartwatch shouldn't deter anyone from putting it to use as a fitness tracker. The durable titanium design is Samsung's toughest yet. It allows the watch to stand up to the bumps and sweat of a daily workout and the rain and dust of weekend hikes. It also has Samsung's longest-lasting watch battery ever, reaching up to 100 hours of life on a single charge. With the Galaxy Watch Ultra you'll also be able to find you way with GPS, track your sleep, dig into wellness tips, and receive a daily energy score.

Because the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is at its all-time lowest price, we recommend you make a purchase quickly. It's currently marked down to just $519 and there's no telling how long it will stay at that price. Inventory could start to run low as well, so if you've got an eye out for a new wearable the Galaxy Watch Ultra is worth slapping on your wrist right now.