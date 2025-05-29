Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Sonos Era 300 Brand Sonos Dimensions 6.3" x 10.24" x 7.28" Weight 9.85 lbs Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Ports USB-C Price $449 As a smart speaker, the Sonos Era not only delivers the premium audio quality Sonos is known for, but a range of smart home integrations that add a ton of value while it's at its lowest price ever with this deal.

Sonos has long been known to deliver premium audio quality in a variety of speaker packages, and it's somewhat rare we see significant discounts on any of them. The Sonos Era 300, however, is down to its lowest price ever across retailers right now, seeing a sale price of $359. It regularly goes for $449, and we think that $90 in savings makes this one of the best smart speaker deals you'll find right now. It's not likely to last long, so act quickly.