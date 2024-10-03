Key Takeaways Oppo is almost ready to release the Find X8 sometime this year.

Oppo's Find series product manager Zhou Yibao shared examples of the device's reflection-removal capabilities, borrowing a page from Samsung's books.

The device is also reported to feature hardware upgrades on the camera front, packing a 10x periscope camera, up from the current Find X7 Ultra's 6x zoom limit.

Oppo isn't a huge name in the US, unlike its counterpart OnePlus. That, however, doesn't mean that the manufacturer hasn't been making strides.

We were impressed with the Oppo Find X7 Ultra's camera capabilities when we put it to the test against a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and we know that the manufacturer intends to "bring AI to all of its phones" by EOY.

The Chinese giant's next device has been confirmed to be the Find X7's successor — the Find X8, and while it is still unclear when it might be released, we know that it is coming soon. For reference, Find X7 made its debut back in January this year.

The brand hasn't been shy about showing off its upcoming series, confirming that the Find X8 will support 50W magnetic wireless charging. Now, according to Oppo's Find series product manager Zhou Yibao, we know that the Oppo Find X8 will borrow this one handy photo editing feature from Samsung.

In a post made on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, Yibao confirmed that Find X8 will be able to edit out reflections from photos, even in challenging shots. He also encouraged his followers to leave photos with reflections in the comment section, suggesting that he would fix them with the upcoming device. The results, as seen in the images below, are nothing short of impressive.

These reflection-removal examples look really really good

Reflection removal tech isn't new. Although Huawei first showed the feature off back in 2020, it was only after Samsung picked it up with the S22 series that it truly came into the limelight. With Oppo now picking up on the feature, it is likely that other Chinese brands will want to adopt reflection removal too. From what we already know, the software upgrades will be matched on the hardware side, with the Find X8's camera system packing a 10x periscope camera, up from the current Find X7 Ultra's 6x zoom limit. Elsewhere, the rear camera would likely be housed in a square-ish shape with round edges.

From a real-world photo leak, we can see that the base Find X8 will have a triple camera setup like its predecessor, complete with a flash that sits outside the squircle-shaped camera bump.