Today is Samsung day, with tons of announcements covering phones and tablets alike, including the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra. That's three tablets, and why release a bunch of tablets unless you're going to offer some apps that can take advantage of these large screens? Well, Samsung is no fool, and so the company has announced that the popular iOS multitrack video editor LumaFusion will find its way to the Galaxy Store in the first half of 2022, though the exact timing is still up in the air.

It would seem it's been known that the developer of LumaFusion has been working on an Android port for some time, especially since the beta was announced last October. But today, we have confirmation that the popular iOS video editor will wind up on the Galaxy Store in the first half of 2022. Samsung is cooperating with the developer of LumaFusion to optimize the video editor for Samsung devices, tying into the new and improved S Pen that uses a prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency as well as the Tab S8 Ultra's new 4K recording capabilities.

A Chrome OS version of LumaFusion is also expected to launch at some point, though release dates for Android and Chrome OS are dependent on the developer's readiness. Android 11 or later will be required to run the Android app, and it will support Chinese Simplified, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, and US English languages.

Of course, why announce one tablet-ready app when you can announce two, and so Samsung has also confirmed an exclusive partnership with Clip Studio Paint. This is a painting and drawing app that's subscription-based, where first-time users on Galaxy devices will get six months of free access to the EX version of the app (ideal for general artwork, animation, and manga). The app is already listed on the Galaxy Store as Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy. Android 9 or above is required, and it supports English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.

While we all know Android tablets often take a backseat to the iPad, thanks to Apple's many tablet-optimized apps, it would appear that the winds are shifting, with Android finally seeing more tablet-friendly apps with the help of Samsung. Seeing that Samsung is just about the only premium tablet manufacturer in Android land, it's nice to see some attention put towards building a worthwhile ecosystem for all of you large-screen lovers out there. Hopefully, this trend will continue with Samsung blazing ever forward by cooperating with more devs to get more tablet-oriented apps onto the Android ecosystem.

