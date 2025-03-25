Amazon Kindle Scribe $325 $400 Save $75 We feel the Kindle Scribe is the best high-end Kindle Amazon has to offer, and while Amazon's Big Spring Sale is going on you can grab the Scribe at an all-time low price. $325 at Amazon

We've got some good news for digital bookworms in search of a new e-reader, as the Amazon Big Spring Sale has a number of different Kindle models available at a discount. The new Kindle Scribe is one of note. The Scribe with 16GB of storage is marked down to $325, which is $75 off, and its lowest price ever. If you feel you may need more storage space, the 32GB and 64GB models are also seeing a price drop while Amazon's Big Spring Sale lasts.

Why you should buy the new Amazon Kindle Scribe

This newest version of the Kindle Scribe has been available since late last year. It has a 10.2-inch screen with a glare-free surface, which is perfect for those who enjoy doing some reading outdoors. This display is also redesigned from the previous model, offering a more paper-like feel when you're using it for writing.

And while utilizing the Kindle Scribe as an e-reader is what will attract many people, what sets the Scribe apart from several other models is the ability to use it for writing. You can use the Scribe to take notes during class, prepare presentations, or simply jot down your grocery list. It comes with an upgraded Premium Pen that requires no setup or charging, and it features an upgraded design, a shortcut button, and a soft eraser.

The Scribe also combines its e-reading and note-taking abilities by allowing you to take notes directly in the e-books you're reading. All you have to do is start writing on a page and Active Canvas will automatically create space for your notes. You can even expand the margins for additional note-taking.

Another big draw of the Kindle Scribe is, perhaps, many of the features it lacks. Because it isn't a full-blown tablet, the Scribe has no access to social media or other distractions, freeing you up to focus on your reading, writing, and note-taking.

The Kindle Scribe is at an all-time low price for the Amazon Big Spring Sale, so if a simple but powerful e-reader and note-taking device is something you've had your eye on, pick it up now while the 16GB model is just $325.