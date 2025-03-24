Sony WH-1000XM5 $328 $400 Save $72 The Sony WH-1000XM5 are still the best wireless headphones on the market, and with this limited time deal they're also one of the best wireless headphone deals available. $328 at Amazon $330 at Best Buy

Our pick for the best wireless headphones currently available is the Sony WH-1000XM5. They're feature-packed and crank out great audio, and right now they're one of the best headphone deals you can find. The WH-1000XM5 are marked down to $328 at Amazon and $330 at Best Buy. They regularly retail for $400. You'll need to act quickly to claim the WH-1000XM5 at this price, as this is a limited time deal and it isn't likely to last long.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

They've been on the market a couple of years now, but we still feel the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the ANC headphones to beat. They create an incredibly immersive listening environment with advanced noise cancellation. The ANC is powered by two processors that control eight microphones, making the WH-1000XM5 the kind of headphones you'll want to pair with just about any audio source, including your home theater.

All day power and quick charging make these a good mobile headphone option as well. The WH-1000XM5 can get up to 30 hours of battery life between charges, and if you do manage to run them dry, it takes just three minutes of charge time to get an additional three hours of life out of them.

You can pair the Sony WH-1000XM5 with two Bluetooth devices at the same time, allowing you to easily switch from your laptop to your smartphone when a call comes in. The touch of a button is all it takes to switch between the two. Precise Voice Pickup Technology and advanced audio processing ensures phone calls with the WH-1000XM5 are crystal clear, even when talking in a noisy coffee shop or busy office.

A less-considered feature among high-end headphones can sometimes be their fit. The WH-1000XM5 are super comfortable, offering a lightweight design with a material that fits snugly around the head. When you're done with them for the day, they can stow away conveniently into the included case.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 have seen some discounts since their release, but this limited time deal offers one of the best prices we've seen. The WH-1000XM5 are down to $328, which is good for more than $70 in savings.