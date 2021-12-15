Chat apps that utilize end-to-end 256-bit AES, enterprise-level encryption are the holy grail when it comes to privacy. With end-to-end encryption, each message you send is scrambled and encoded directly on your phone, and only the intended recipient is able to decode and read it. This process of encryption is important as it allows only you and the receiver to read your conversation, thus stopping malicious parties from snooping and giving you complete peace of mind.

Most Android devices come with a semi-encrypted solution in the default Google Messages SMS app, but is there a better solution?

What is encryption?

The process occurs when the message's code is processed by an encryption algorithm (a block of instructions), which should be AES compliant (Advanced Encryption Standard). When sent, anyone who eavesdrops on the message will only be able to make out a jumbled message. This is then decrypted (decoded) on the recipient's device, a process that allows the message to be hidden from "end-to-end" — from the end of the sender to the end of the receiver.

Encrypted messaging on Android

The Android ecosystem is full of powerful security and privacy-driven mobile apps that allow us to send messages without worrying whether malicious actors — or government agencies — will be able to read the content. Unfortunately, some of the most popular messaging apps, such as Facebook Messenger and Telegram, do not offer end-to-end encryption by default (outside of secret chats), which means that hackers and the company itself would be able to read your messages if they're able to intercept them. Additionally, while the Google Messages app does offer end-to-end encryption when sending messages via RCS, it still falls short since that coveted encryption only occurs during one-on-one messages (not group chats) and when chat features are enabled by both parties. Google is also behind Apple on this, since iMessage delivers an end-to-end encrypted, multi-device system (so long as you're chatting to someone else using an Apple device).

Therefore, experts agree that users should turn to alternatives when chatting with friends, family, and colleagues. Thankfully, there are a number of major messaging platforms to choose from that offer true end-to-end encryption within the Android ecosystem. We've chosen five of our favorites — see which one is right for you...

Signal

Signal is regarded as one of the most secure messaging apps around. The mobile application allows for end-to-end encryption (using a tried-and-tested encryption algorithm) on all outgoing text, voice, and group-chat messages, and also allows for media and attachment sharing.

Other functions include self-destructing messages, custom wallpapers, a Chrome browser plugin, and animated stickers.

Threema

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Threema is an open-source chat app with some unique privacy solutions. It uses the NaCl cryptographic function to encrypt data and offers anonymous login via an ID key. Additionally, Threema has a QR "friend-addition" function along with voice, picture, video, and text encryption.

Its app is especially popular in Threema's home nation of Germany, and while it's not free ($3.99), you might decide it's a small price to pay for its suite of security features. It's available on both Android and iOS.

Wire

Wire is another open-source app that offers end-to-end encryption for messages, files, videos, and conference calls. It also features enterprise-level functions as well, including operating as a secure collaboration platform for businesses with included video conferencing tools and giving users the ability to operate Wire on a company's own data centers.

Another feature sure to please power users is local decryption key storage, as opposed to storing keys in online servers. Wire Personal is available on both iOS and Android for free and there's also an Enterprise subscription tier.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most widely-used voice and chat app on the planet, and it utilizes the VOIP standard to send voice data over the Internet. Since 2016, the Facebook-owned app — or rather, Meta-owned app — has used Signal's algorithm to encrypt data sent and received via end-to-end encryption. There are a variety of other functions that WhatsApp either employs or are in the works, including disappearing messages, a transfer of chat history, and end-to-end encrypted backups.

WhatsApp is fully free and available on both Android and iOS platforms, so you can chat securely across the divide.

If you ask us, Signal tops the lot as the most secure and easy-to-use end-to-end encrypted messaging app for the Android platform. It's also possible to set Signal as the system-wide default messaging app so you can ensure all outgoing messages are encrypted, which is something that isn't offered on iOS devices.

While we rate Signal the best, you can't go wrong with Threema, Wire, or WhatsApp if your only goal is to make sure your chats with friends and family are as secure as possible.

Google is testing a subtle animation-filled redesign of its web Search UI It's unclear when and if it will roll out widely

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email