Become engrossed in your next great read with one of these e-reader apps

Finding the right e-book reader app (otherwise known as an eReader) to suit your preferences can be a challenge. There are so many types of e-books, different file formats to consider, and varieties of book types that make the experience complicated.

The good news is that with the right app, you can transform any phone or tablet into an e-book reader pretty easily – whether you’re into novels, comics, or something else.

And thanks to modern technology, e-book reader apps are as good as they’ve ever been.

Here are some of the best e-book reader apps out there to comfortably immerse yourself into your next great read.

Best for variety: Amazon Kindle

Amazon Kindle is one of the most obvious go-to e-book reader apps. If you’re not sure what you want to read yet, this may be your e-reader. It offers one of the largest and most consistent e-book stores on the internet.

Plus, Amazon Kindle has plenty of reading features, cross-device syncing, and an impressive collection of free books.

However, you should know that the user experience is packed with advertisements. But, when it comes to reading the actual book, you don’t need to worry.

Amazon Kindle is an excellent option for availability alone, and you’re sure to find plenty of inspiration. You can download books for offline use, too.

Best for customization: Aldiko Next

The Aldiko Book Reader has been around for a while. It’s extremely popular and boasts tens of millions of downloads in over 200 countries around the world.

The eReader supports EPUB and PDF formats and Adobe DRM encrypted eBooks too. Plus, it backs eBooks from public libraries. To enhance your reading experience, there are plenty of customization options as well.

The free version can be great to get a feel for the app but expect plenty of ads. With the premium version costing $4.99, you can enjoy an ad-free experience and more features. On both the free and paid versions, you can also import or export annotation features and host unlimited audiobooks on your personal bookshelf.

Best for older devices: AIReader

The AIReader is a relatively new e-book reader app, but it supports old phones. If you’re still hanging onto an old Android, the AIReader can be used on devices as far back as Android 1.6. That makes it ideal for people who’ve decided to stop upgrading but still want to have a great digital reading experience.

AIReader supports almost all major eBook formats, including PDF, Kindle azw3, ePub, fb2, to name a few. It also hosts other formats, including comic books, doc, HTML, plain text, and doc.

The app also comes with a browser to download content from different stores. For example, some more popular libraries offer content in international languages such as English, French, Polish, Chinese, and Russian.

Best for beginners: Kobo Books

Kobo Books is another online bookstore like Amazon Kindle. The app is very basic, and all it seems to do is read purchased books from the service.

However, Kobo Books does support audiobooks and typical e-books. Other features include downloading for offline use, cross-device syncing, and Night Mode for late-night reading. The discovery features aren’t too bad, either.

If you’re not sure where to start, this simple eReader may be the way to go.

Best for the features: Moon+ Reader Pro

The Moon+ Reader Pro is a comprehensive eBook reader, supporting almost all known digital formats. It’s efficient and fast too while providing plenty of features.

One is the shake-the-phone-to-speak feature, where, as you may guess, shaking the phone will prompt the Read (text-to-speak) feature. Shaking the device again will stop the feature.

There are plenty of other features, too, including multi-joint touch controls, Bluetooth key controls, auto-scrolling, and more. Read statistics will keep you in the loop of how much reading is left, which can be handy for some.

The interface is customizable, too so you can set up the best reading experience for yourself. The pro version comes with a price, but there’s a free version, too, if you don’t mind dealing with ads between reading.

Best as an all-rounder: Google Play Books

Google Play Books is another e-reader that can’t be missed. It’s a virtual bookstore and competitor e-book reader apps like Amazon Kindle.

Choose from books, magazines, and other types of reading material. The app supports various e-book formats, comic book formats, and other types of e-book formats.

You can also upload your books to the cloud to read them anywhere, at any time.

Additional features include book rentals, Quick Bookmarks, and a Rapid Skim Mode. The app is free, but you’ll need to pay for many of the books.

Best for translating: Fbreader

Fbreader is another reading app with a bit of an old-school feel. That doesn’t make it any less efficient, though. The app supports EPUB up to UPUB3, AZW3, fb2, RTF, and HTML formats. It also supports comic books, MS Word, and plain text formats.

Fbreader relies on the Google Drive cloud service, so you can also sync your e-books across devices. While the interface may look a little retro and dated, you'll have no problems once you get the hang of using it.

A stand-out feature of the FBreader app is Google Translate, which it comes integrated with. This feature allows you to read content in foreign languages.

To help you expand your knowledge even further, there’s a built-in dictionary that allows you to search for unknown words and phrases. Haven’t we all wanted to do this while sitting down with a book?

Another win is that there’s plenty of customization options too.

Which of these e-reader apps suits you?

Whether you have no idea what you'd like to read yet or a growing collection of e-books on your list, there's an e-reader app out there to suit your needs.

If you're just getting started and are looking for a wide selection of e-books, Amazon Kindle or Google Play Books are an excellent place to start.

