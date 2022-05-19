Android is full of great apps to help you with just about anything, and dating is no exception. Dating apps have come a long way since their earliest incarnations. While matching by swiping is still the standard, many boast additional features like questionnaires, chat rooms, or video calling. Some even do away with swiping, offering alternative ways to indicate interest. Regardless, dating is basically in the palm of your hand.

Whether you're looking for something casual, or a serious relationship, there's a dating app to suit your needs. However, it's worth trying out two or three at a time to find the one that works best for you. We've saved you the search by gathering the best dating apps for Android, so you have

OkCupid

OkCupid is a great choice if you're just entering the world of dating apps. While most other apps encourage either serious or casual relationships, OkCupid feels like a compromise between the two. Rather than flinging random people at you until something clicks, it will ask you a series of questions and try to find matches based on your answers. It's still great for casual encounters, but there's enough depth for something more.

While OkCupid's swiping system encourages quick judgments over thoughtful consideration, you're more likely to encounter someone with similar interests than apps like Bumble or Tinder. Unfortunately, while it's free to use, it locks the best features behind a subscription fee; don't be surprised if you aren't finding success with the free version.

Clover

Clover doesn't pitch itself as a dating app; instead, it's a "singles app." Clover wants you to find new friends while searching for a date. It includes features that seem more at home on Instagram than on a dating app, like livestreaming, group chats, and events.

People who like going out in person to meet a potential date will love what Clover offers. While swiping to match is still a feature, the social aspects of the app add a little variety to the experience. However, it's got a smaller user base than other dating apps, so this may work best alongside another app.

eHarmony

While apps like Tinder and Grindr pioneered the modern dating app, eHarmony has been in the online dating industry for over 20 years. Rather than casual relationships, or online mixers, eHarmony's mission is to build authentic relationships. While its claims about having the most advanced pairing system are difficult to verify, it's true that it puts a lot of effort into finding compatible people.

eHarmony starts you out with their Compatibility Quiz, which is the core of their matching system. You'll receive a custom Personality Profile, which can help you discover more about your character to spot similar traits in others. Profiles are more in-depth than those you'll find on other apps, so you'll waste less time guessing if someone is a good match for you.

Coffee Meets Bagel

Coffee Meets Bagel is similar to casual dating apps like Bumble, but with one unique twist. Every day at noon, Coffee Meets Bagel will send men a curated group of matches based on their profiles. At the same time, women are given a group of matches who have shown interest in them. Only when they respond in kind is a match made. By taking the swiping experience out of the equation, Coffee Meets Bagels offers a focused approach to dating.

However, while this unique system is helpful, it doesn't do anything groundbreaking beyond that. A 7-day chat limit to encourage dates is nice, and detailed profiles are useful, but it won't drastically change the game for you.

Bumble

Bumble is similar to Clover, as it bills itself as more than just a dating app. There are three distinct modes for Bumble, dating, friends, and business. The latter two seem more gimmicks than anything, but its dating mode offers some unique features that help it stand out from the crowd. For Heterosexual matches, women must start the conversation within 24hrs, and men must respond within 24hrs to make a match. For other matches, it just depends on who starts the conversation.

Beyond this, Bumble isn't massively different from Tinder. While it tries to be more than a dating app, you'll find casual dating is the standard here. If you're fine with that, this ought to be your first choice, especially if you're a woman.

Hinge

Hinge's slogan, "Designed to be deleted," is catchy, if ambitious. Its goal is to help people find genuine matches, so if you're only interested in casual dating, give this one a pass. Like many dating apps, it offers a questionnaire to fill out your profile, but it's more in-depth than others. Hinge will ask you about religion, politics, and future plans, so you can get those awkward questions out of the way quickly.

One of Hinge's best features is its matching system. Rather than swiping, you'll Like or Comment on a specific part of someone's profile. This helps get conversations started with a mutual interest.

Tinder

Tinder is one of the original dating apps, following the methods pioneered by Grindr. There are no thoughtful questionnaires or complex algorithms here; instead, you're presented with a list of potential partners one at a time. The only way to match is with a generic Like, which while simple, makes starting conversations a little awkward. There's also little encouragement for detailed profiles, so you might find it hard to figure out if someone is a good match.

However, while Tinder has significant drawbacks, it's simple to use and boasts one of the largest user bases of any dating app. Just be aware that it can be frustrating to use at times, and its relentless advertising of the subscription tiers can get annoying.

Find the dating app that works for you

When using a dating app, the most important thing is to set your expectations before diving in. While apps like Hinge or eHarmony encourage genuine connections over casual matches, you'll only benefit from these extra features by knowing what you're looking for. The world of dating apps can be stressful and humbling, but a little self-awareness goes a long way.

