Fitbit Versa 4 $150 $200 Save $50 With the Fitbit Versa 4 you'll get plenty of fitness tracking features, as well as software inclusions like Google Maps, Google Wallet, and Amazon Alexa. $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

Fitbit is no stranger to a discount, with several of its models often among the best smartwatch deals going on at any given time. But the Fitbit Versa 4 is a good deal even at its regular price, and right now both Amazon and Best Buy are knocking 25% off the popular wearable. That drops the Versa 4 from $200 to a more modest $150. All three color options are available at this price, and if you decide to purchase from Best Buy you can save even more if you have a similar device to trade-in.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 4

Whether you're in the market for a fitness tracker or something that functions more in line with some of the best smartwatches, the Fitbit Versa 4 has a lot to offer. It's one of the more stylish Fitbits on the market, as its design resembles something closer to a full-on smartwatch instead of a thinner, more minimalist fitness tracker. Some of its software inclusions are found more often in smartwatches as well, such as Google Maps, Google Wallet, and Amazon Alexa.

But that's not to say the Versa 4 is short on fitness capabilities. In fact, it has just about everything you could want out of a Fitbit. The Versa 4 has more than 40 exercise modes it's capable of tracking. These include popular exercises like running and strength training, but there are some more unique exercises it can track, such as stand-up paddleboarding.

If you plan to keep an eye on your health, the Versa 4 will work for you there as well. It can detect irregular heart rhythms, as well as high and low heart rates, and it will notify you if it detects such things going on in your body. It will also keep track of your sleep quality and provide a Daily Readiness Score, which lets you know when your body is ready for its next work out.

Whether your goal is to improve your fitness routine or add some wearable tech to your wardrobe, the Fitbit Versa 4 is worth considering. You can pick it up for just $150 while this deal lasts, which is $50 off its regular price of $200.