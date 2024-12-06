Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones $299 $429 Save $130 These flagship Bose headphones deliver on all aspects: a comfortable design, great sound quality, and exceptional ANC. The Bost QuietComfort Ultra are among the best headphones, and you cannot go wrong with them. And with a 30% discount, these headphones are a steal. $299 at Amazon

True to their name, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are ultra in every way. They deliver outstanding sound quality, ANC, and all the other features you can think of. The flagship Bose headphones are supremely comfortable to wear, making them great for long-haul flights. But like their features, the headphones also carry an ultra price tag, costing a whopping $429.

A fantastic deal on Amazon takes 30% off Bose's flagship headphones, dropping their price to a lifetime low of $299. If you have been looking to buy a pair of flagship headphones with amazing ANC performance, this is the deal that you should not miss.

Related Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones vs. Sony WH-1000XM5: Battle of the noise-cancelling titans Bose and Sony are the best names in active noise-cancelling technology, so how do their latest flagship over-ear headphones compare?

Why you should get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for 30% off

Close

The QuietComfort Ultra boasts a sleek, rounded design made from soft-touch plastic. The foam earcups provide exceptional comfort, complemented by a headband with soft padding. These are undoubtedly among the most comfortable headphones on the market. Functionality-wise, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra features automatic play/pause detection. So, the headphones will automatically stop playing music and go to sleep when you take them off.

The right earcup features a capacitive volume slider that lets you adjust the volume by sliding your finger up or down. It's slightly raised so you can easily identify it by touch. You can also long-press the slider to trigger the voice assistant, cycle through the different audio modes, resume playback on Spotify, or check the headset's battery level. Everything is customizable using the companion Bose app, so if you don't like anything, feel free to tweak it.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra shines with its sound quality and ANC performance. These are the best-sounding wireless headphones out there, with equally impressive ANC performance to match. The headphones deliver rich sound with crystal-clear quality. This is backed by unrivaled ANC, which can block out almost all surrounding noise.

With a claimed 24 hours of battery life, the QuietComfort Ultra will easily last you a long-haul flight. And when you are low on juice, a quick 15-minute top-up over USB-C will provide you with a few extra hours of runtime.

Given everything, there's little reason not to like the QuietComfort Ultra. The only issue is their high $429 price tag, which Amazon's deal takes care of with a 30% off. For $299, there are no better wireless headphones you can buy. So, don't miss this deal.