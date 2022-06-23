The 6-inch Kindle may not be the most expensive device in Amazon's e-reader lineup, but that obviously doesn't mean you shouldn't protect it. From a basic case, a way to show off your love of art, to something that makes reading on the go as easy as possible, there's a case for every, uh... use case. Whatever your choice, these are some of the best options sure to keep your Kindle in impeccable shape for years to come.

Whether you bought it for books or casual article perusal, a case isn't the only way to protect the screen, so you might want to pick up a screen protector or another one of our top-rated kindle accessories.

For the reader on the go, the Miroddi Stand Case is a super flexible option with its hand strap and kickstand. In addition to its auto wake and sleep support, the kickstand has a built-in card slot in case you wanted to pop into your local café without bringing your entire wallet with you. The magnets in the front cover keep secure to the back of the case while open, which pairs nicely with the hand strap for easy one-handed use. Though the color selection is limited, the pebbled black PU leather and gray fabric options both have a timeless style that will look good for years.

With no kickstand or hand strap, the CoBak case doesn't add much weight to your Kindle and has a very slim profile. Thin as it may be, thanks to its fiberglass-reinforced cover, it still has a magnetic closure hidden away and supports magnetic auto sleep and wake. Thin, light, and sturdy is a great combination, but the CoBak case is also available in a wide range of color options, from subtle to eye-catching, which is a nice bonus. All too often, practical and stylish don't go together, but they do here.

If all you need from a case is the essentials, the Ayotu case has you (and your Kindle) covered. Affordable as it may be, you still get features like a magnetic closure and auto sleep and wake, though not much more. Available in a wide selection of solid-colored fabrics, finding one you can live with is easy, or even multiple, given the low price point. If you just need something to keep your Kindle from getting scuffed up in your bag, this case is a great option.

Sporting a unique front cover that opens vertically rather than the more traditional book style, the MoKo flip case has an integrated stand unlike any other on this list. While it's not available in many colors, and the way it secures your Kindle resembles universal case designs more than snap-in purpose-built ones, it still supports the Kindle's magnetic auto on and off. If you were worried about flopping open, it also has a magnetic closure. While it has a distinct stand design, it leaves the corners of your Kindle much more exposed than other options on this list, so maybe opt for a different case if you're concerned about the occasional drop.

One of the features unique to this case compared to the rest of our selections is right on the front cover. Whether it's because you want to keep your notebook with your Kindle or just want pockets everywhere possible, the ACdream folio case is your best option with its added storage. While it may not have a form-fitting snap-in polycarbonate case design, it still supports the Kindle's magnetic auto wake and sleep. Available in a plethora of solid colors and a few art designs, you're spoiled for choice in the looks department. When people tell you they like the look of your Kindle case, you can proudly say, "Thanks, it has pockets."

The TNP Kindle case hits all the basic requirements of a good case with its snap-in polycarbonate frame, magnetic closure, and auto sleep and wake support. While that may not set this case apart, what does is the much wider variety of art case options available. Other cases have the same feature set for less, but most of them only offer solid color covers, where the overwhelming majority of these are eye-catching patterns or recreations of famous art pieces. While it doesn't have a hand strap for easy one-handed reading, the microfiber cover interior should still give you enough grip to let you drink your morning coffee and read simultaneously.

While the Amazon fabric Kindle case may have a limited color selection and a minimal feature set, if you're the type who prefers first-party accessories, this is your case. Why buy the imitation when you can buy the original, after all? Though the features are more or less limited to a sturdy polycarbonate frame, magnetic closure, and auto sleep and wake support, many other cases only have those same features because this one had them first. As far as the styling goes, what colors there are do look vibrant, and there are also printed designs available if solid-colored fabrics aren't your jam.

SCSVPN's Kindle case comes in an array of solid colors and printed designs on a faux leather exterior with a microfiber interior. It also has a centered hand strap to make one-handing your Kindle as easy with either hand. This case supports auto sleep and wake, securely holds the cover open or closed with a magnetic closure, and secures your Kindle in a pop-in polycarbonate frame. If you're dead-set against fabrics and want printed designs, this is your only real option with a decent selection.

Protecting your Kindle

Whether you're just looking to protect your Kindle from dust with the Ayotu case or need the Miroddi case for its added grip, stand, and credit card slot, a case is a great way to keep the screen of your Kindle from getting scuffed and hard to read. When simple is best, it's hard to go wrong with something thin, light, and sturdy wrapped in an artsy design, making the CoBak case such an appealing pick for Editor's Choice.

The Amazon Kindle case really set the standard for what a case for the Kindle should be, which is why almost every option on this list sports the same combo of a polycarbonate frame with a magnet closure as well as auto sleep and wake. However, that still didn't stop MoKo from using a totally different cover design or ACdream from seeing the unused real estate on the front and adding a pocket for some added utility.

If you need a hand strap, you have the Miroddi and the SCSVPN to choose from. On the other hand, the MoKo and Miroddi have stands for hands-free reading. If you need both options, the Miroddi is your only natural choice. While its color selection is much more limited than many other options, the charcoal fabric and black pebbled faux leather both have an understated yet premium look.

After you spend a bit of cash on protecting your Kindle, maybe it can return the favor by saving you some money and having the Libby app push books directly from your local library to your Kindle.