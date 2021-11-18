Feral Interactive is the studio behind some of Android's best ports, and it has announced that it will bring Alien: Isolation to Android and iOS on December 16th. Even though there are some horrible Alien games out there, Isolation stands on its own, thanks to the detailed work of the developer Creative Assembly, who took the time to mimic the sounds and look of the first Alien film to create something truly special. Not only has this survival horror game won tons of awards, but it's also a fitting entry in the Alien universe with a story that explores the events that took place between the first two films.

The trailer above offers a quick glimpse of the gameplay you can expect from Alien: Isolation. As you can see, this is indeed a survival horror game. The goal, escape from a space station housing an Alien. Escape won't come easy, and the Alien is always on the prowl, which means hiding and perfect route planning are the keys to success.

Of course, it makes sense that Feral would handle the mobile port for Alien: Isolation since the studio also ported the Nintendo Switch version (which is a superb port, by the way), along with the Linux and macOS versions. The upcoming mobile release will offer customizable touch controls, and physical controllers will be supported out of the box. Plus, all of the game's DLC will be part of the base package expected to retail for $14.99 ($5 cheaper than the Steam version, $20 cheaper than the Switch version). While the Play Store listing isn't available for pre-registration just yet, hopefully, we'll see the listing soon.

All in all, it's great to see Feral taking on yet another fantastic game to port to mobile. The studio has a superb track record as one of the best port houses out there, so there's likely little to worry about with the upcoming Alien: Isolation release on Android. Still, once the game is out, we'll have a better idea of how the port actually performs, but at least we know the game is in good hands.

