Once you've decided on and purchased your new phone (a Pixel 5a, in this case), the second question most folks ask themselves is: What case should I pair it with? Unless you're the sort to live dangerously, a case is a cheap and replaceable protective part that can make what might be a major investment last longer. But the Pixel 5a has a pretty lovely bio-resin-coated metal body that's almost a shame to cover up, so you may as well get something nice to put on top of it. Here are our favorite picks across a few different categories.

Best all-around case: Google's own

Google used to make pretty snazzy fabric cases for its own phones. But with the Pixel 5a, the company switched from fabric to a new dual-layer, shock-resistant design. Admittedly, it's probably more protective and durable in the long run, and the new designs are less expensive, at just $30. While you won't have a fine fabric texture protecting your Pixel 5a, Google's own cases are well-crafted to fit the phone precisely and perfectly, matching its look with an accented and textured power button.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

The case has the expected cutouts for things like the charging port, headphone jack, fingerprint sensor, etc., and they're precisely positioned to fit precisely and perfectly. The plastic power button is a hard piece set in the flexible frame, while the volume buttons have a bit more give. The two-part constriction adds rigidity to ensure it retains its shape, but the flexible component (which feels like TPU, but I haven't been able to confirm the materials used) provides the extra cushion needed to help fight bumps and drops. Importantly, it's not too thick either, and you can get it in four subtle colors — Black Moss matches the phone itself, but Likely Lime and Partially Pink are fun.

If I were to buy a single good, general-purpose case for the Pixel 5a as a gift or with my own phone, this is the one I'd get.

Buy:

Most environmentally conscious case: Pela

But different folks have different requirements in a case. If you want protection, but you don't want to worry about your phone's case taking up space in a landfill later, Pela makes a handful of cases for the Pixel 5a, including some in fun engraved designs. They're protective, with a flexible TPU-like feel, and they come in fun colors. But, most importantly, they're compostable. If and when it gets too dinged up or stained to keep using, you can throw it away and not worry about some lump of plastic sitting in the ground forever.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Sustainability comes with a few extra costs, though: one being actual money. Pela cases start at $40 and go up from there. They're also a lot more flexible — that could mean more cushion for protection, but it also means the edges of the case may flex a bit when maing gestures that brush up against them. There's also a bit more flash left from the injection molding process (read: thin bits that stick out where parts of the mold meet), which doesn't get in the way practically, but can be noticable if you're particularly nitpicky.

Still, if you're concerned about the impact your electronics have on the planet and want to minimize that, a Pela case might help make a dent.

Buy:

Most customizable: dbrand Grip

If, on the other hand, you want a case you can customize to make yours, the $40 dbrand Grip is a very good choice. In fact, the company used to sponsor some of our case roundups, but even after that ended, they remain our #1 choice for customizable cases for two simple reasons.

One, the cases are actually good by themselves. The fit is precise, the looks aren't obnoxious or ostentatious in a way we find annoying. It's solid and protective, with a "hybrid" type two-part design that merges a hard shell with flexible sides. Most importantly for me, the sides of the cases slope inward from the top and bottom of the screen, making things like edge gestures easier to do with a case on, and it remains rigid enough that the case doesn't bend out when making those gestures particularly aggressively. The same goes for all the cutouts; this case is very, very rigid in all the right ways.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Second, you can customize the case with any skin that dbrand sells. I am personally not a huge fan of the concept of vinyl skins — they're just not my thing. But if you like the idea and you are sad you can't enjoy skins when enjoying the protection of a case, this fixes that issue. So not only do you get a pretty good case, you can toss whatever colors or textures you like right on the back.

Buy:

Most easily attractive: Cecile Flower Garden

I'm not going to say "the best case for girls" because that's sexist — some folks just like something that has an attractive look or pretty pattern on it. If your preferred Pixel 5a case would be decked out in an attractive floral print, consider Cyrill's $30 Cecile Flower Garden case.

It's a hybrid-style case with a clear back and TPU sides. It feels reasonably protective and helps your power and volume buttons retain their clickiness better than many of the other options on this list, but that's not reason by itself to buy one. The detail I like best is the obvious one: It's got a flower print pattern on the inside, visible through the back.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

The one thing I don't like about the case is how sharp the edges are where it meets the back, and it probably won't be as comfortable to hold for long periods compared to other, more rounded cases that better reflect the Pixel 5a's own hardware design. Subtle ridges along the sides will make sure you don't easily drop it, though, and protective cushioned corners will help avoid an issue if you do.

Pixels aren't iPhones or Galaxy S devices, so we don't usually get a really wide selection of third-party cases from the brands that stereotypically make "pretty" printed cases, but Cyrill's design is more attractive than the plain or overly extreme-looking options you'll mostly find out there, and it the general quailtiy and protection is pretty good.

Buy:

Most protective/chonky: Poetic Revolution

For some, the only consideration is how much protection a case provides. If you're willing to through other considerations to the wind and aiming for something particularly beefy and capable, then the Poetic Revolution is our pick for a few key reasons.

If you need the most protection possible, odds are you are putting your phone and its case into circumstances where they'll be damaged, so an affordable replacement cost could be beneficial, and the Poetic Revolution costs just $20. It's also one of the few style cases with a built-in protective layer for the display, so you don't have to worry about applying a screen protector that may or may not work with your chosen case. This is all one part, easily replaced, with extra rubber plugs to protect the (technically IP-rated) Pixel 5a's headphone jack and Type-C charging port.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

And outside being super beefy, it also has a kickstand. I've noticed that the sort of folk that like a bomb-proof case also like flexible functionality, and a built-in stand adds some of that to certain situations, making it easier to watch content on a trip or rig something up to better enjoy the Pixel 5a's astrophotography.

It's not svelte or minimalistically pretty, but for some folks, that makes it ideal.

Buy:

Dadliest case: Vena vArmor Holster Belt

Lastly, there's a particular audience that knows exactly what kind of case it needs, and the first requirement is a clip for use on a belt. If you plan on resting your Pixel 5a right next to your fanny pack in the space a Blackberry used to live circa 2007, then the $40 Vena vArmor Holster is for you.

Image Gallery (6 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

It's got the protection that dads crave, with a super chunky hybrid TPU-and-polycarbonate design that is ostensibly MIL-STD 810G-516.6 rated and adorned with superfluous accents, visual indicators for the covered hardware buttons (in case you can't find those glasses), and big bumpered corners that can take a thwack.

More importantly, that case snaps perfectly into a second holster that has a clicked swiveling mount attached to a belt clip, which can even double as a kickstand — try not to salivate too hard there, old man.

Pockets?! Where we're going, dads, we don't need pockets. Just snap that beefy phone case under your own pendulous gut and we're good to go.

Buy:

Your Google Photos Memories will soon show up on your Nest Hub A window to the past, today

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email