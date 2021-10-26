Raw Fury has been on a roll with the recent release of its excellent sandbox city builder Townscaper, and today marks the launch of Kathy Rain: Director's Cut. This is a reimagining of the original point and click adventure from 2016, and it offers performance improvements along with additional features. At its core, Kathy Rain is a detective story where you'll hunt down clues surrounding your grandfather's mysterious death. You'll solve puzzles to advance this story as you dig through a mysterious town's secrets. The game was a delight in 2016, and now that it's updated for play on modern devices, it's that much more enthralling, perfect for a Halloween playthrough.

The trailer above offers a quick overview of what the newly-released Kathy Rain: Director's Cut has to offer. New extended puzzles are in the mix, along with new themes for Kathy's motorcycle, allowing for a bit of customization. There's even a brand-new extended ending for those that already played through the original. The video doesn't mention that there are also 700+ new lines of dialog, new areas to explore, an expanded soundtrack, and 16:9 background support. Best of all, physical controllers are supported out of the box. Any way you slice it, this is a solid remaster that does things right.

Director's Cut Features: - Extended storyline with a prolonged ending, hundreds of lines of additional dialogue, and multiple new areas to explore. - Several new major puzzle chains and many small additions and tweaks of existing puzzles. - Enlarged game environments to fill up the entire screen without any black bars on the sides. - Made countless visual improvements, such as more character animations, better lighting/shadows, and extra weather effects. - Streamlined mouse controls with an intuitive single-click interface. - Controller support done right. Lean back in your chair and take smooth direct control of Kathy, with no messy cursor getting in the way. - Expanded and remixed soundtrack by the original composer, Daniel Kobylarz. - Five brand new motorcycle designs to unlock and customize the Katmobile with.

This brings me to the game's monetization. Kathy Rain: Director's Cut is a premium release, just like the original, and you can snag a copy for $4.99 ($2 more than the old version). There are no ads or in-app purchases, though the game is rated 17+ as there are a few adult themes.

All in all, it's nice to see Raw Fury launching yet another quality game on the Play Store. Whether you've yet to play through Kathy Rain or explored the game back in 2016, today's remastered release offers plenty of new content to keep old fans happy, and thanks to the new 16:9 background support, new players will be treated to a modern experience. So if you're a big fan of point-and-click adventure games that mirror the fun and style of the classic LucasArts titles, then Kathy Rain: Director's Cut should be on your radar.

