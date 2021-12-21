Nothing hurts more than missing a killer Black Friday deal on a product you wanted — okay, maybe stepping on a Lego brick. If you missed the boat on the last big sale for the Beats Studio Buds, the discount overlords want to give you another chance. This pair of truly wireless earbuds from Apple are back down to their lowest-ever price and are ripe for plucking at $100.

When Taylor reviewed the pair, the $150 tag was a little hard to swallow given the lack of features like wireless charging, intuitive controls, and the in-ear detection we expect from buds around this price. However, with a 33% discount, we can be a bit more forgiving of these shortcomings.

The Studio Buds offer full, warm sound and should be great companions for pop and hip-hop alike. There's ANC, too, but don't expect it to be on par with the Sony WF-1000XM4s or the AirPods Pro. What this set is really good at is the hear-through mode, and you could very well have a conversation with someone without taking them out. While your fit may vary, Taylor found the earbuds to be extremely comfortable.

The pair works well with iOS and Android (supports Fast Pair), has an IPX4 rating for water resistance, lasts up to 8 hours on a full charge, and can be recharged via its USB Type-C port.

The deal is currently available on both Amazon and BestBuy, and you can choose from three different colors: red, white, and black. We're not sure how long the savings will last, so grab a pair for a sweet discount while you can.

