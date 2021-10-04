True wireless buds are all over the place, and you can grab a pair for less than $100. However, if you're looking for more than decent audio quality and active noise cancelation, you often have to fork out much more than that. Thankfully, the Beats Studio Buds offer both of these and are currently selling for just $125 on Amazon.

In his review, Taylor praised their sound quality and decent active noise cancelation. However, he felt the fact that they missed wireless charging and on-bud volume control made their $150 price tag a bit too steep. Thankfully, this markdown makes them a better deal, especially considering they're a brand new pair (and not a refurbished unit).

The buds should offer about eight hours of playback time on a single charge and are refilled using a USB-C cable. Most importantly, they're designed to be sweatproof, which is a great asset if you plan to work out with them.

The Beats Studio Buds are available in red, black, and white for $125 on Amazon. Click the link below to get a pair while the deal lasts.

Buy: Amazon

