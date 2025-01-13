Your changes have been saved Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $100 $200 Save $100 Once seen as a premium buy, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are now a killer deal at 50% off. They work perfectly with Apple devices, offering an immersive experience with Apple’s Spatial Audio for that 3D sound feel. But don’t worry, Android users—these earbuds still deliver crisp, dynamic sound, making them a solid choice for everyone. $160 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Shopping in the post-holiday digital maze can feel like a wild goose chase, with real deals hard to come by. But amidst the flood of so-so discounts, a standout offer on Beats Powerbeats Pro popped up—an unbeatable find worth grabbing.

Usually priced at $200, these earbuds are now just $100 at Best Buy, which is $100 off, bringing them to their lowest price yet. Plus, Best Buy throws in a free three-month trial of Apple Music and Fitness+, letting you jam out on your new Powerbeats Pro while crushing guided workouts with Apple Fitness.

What's great about the Beats Powerbeats Pro?

The silicone ear hooks on these earbuds make them super comfy and stay locked in place, and the Beats Powerbeats Pro really show that off. With an IPX4 rating and seamless H1 integration, switching between your Apple devices is a breeze. Not only do they stay put no matter how intense your workout gets, but the touch controls are also super responsive, even during the toughest sessions.

If you’re into fitness, these earbuds are a solid choice. But they’re not just for athletes—anyone will appreciate their value. We gave them a glowing review, especially for the unique ear hook design that keeps them secure, and the audio quality, which is top-notch with spatial audio support. That said, putting them in can be a bit tricky, and Android users might miss out on some features since they’re designed with Apple in mind.

With advanced piston drivers, these earbuds reduce distortion and boost bass, giving you a richer sound. They also offer a great fit for all ear shapes and sizes. To make sure you get the perfect fit and comfort, they come with four different sizes of silicone ear tips, so you can pick the one that works best for you.

These wireless earbuds have awesome battery life: 9 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the case gives you a total of 24 hours. And if you're in a pinch, just 5 minutes of charging gives you around 1.5 hours of use, so you’re never stuck without tunes.