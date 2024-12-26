Your changes have been saved Beats Fit Pro $149 $200 Save $51 The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are perfect for gym sessions and energizing runs, with Active Noise Cancellation that outshines most in their class. At their regular price of $200, they’re already a great deal, but they’re even more irresistible when you can grab them at a discount. $149 at Amazon

Beats headphones and earbuds have earned a solid reputation for top-notch sound quality, always setting the bar for great audio. Their focus on amazing sound, combined with a stylish design, has made them a go-to brand in the audio world. The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds, especially, show off this commitment, proving they’re all about creating high-performance audio gear for active lifestyles.

Right now, the Beats Fit Pro earbuds are going for a crazy cheap price on Amazon, dropping to an all-time low of $149. Normally priced at $200, you’ll save $51 across all the stylish colors: Stone Purple, Sage Gray, Beats White, and Beats Black. This is your chance to grab these wireless earbuds at a killer price.

What's great about the Beats Fit Pro?

For fitness lovers looking for earbuds that match their active lifestyle, the Beats Fit Pro is the perfect choice. With secure, comfy wingtips for extra stability during tough workouts, these earbuds stay put no matter how intense things get. And with an IPX4 water resistance rating, they’ll keep rocking through sweat or rain, so you can focus on your workout without worrying about damage.

We were impressed by the Beats Fit Pro’s punchy, bass-heavy sound, paired with excellent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and ambient sound modes. Plus, the smooth Siri integration makes hands-free control a breeze, which is super handy during intense workouts.

Even though they’re small, these earbuds pack a punch when it comes to sound. Thanks to the powerful Apple H1 chip, they deliver rich audio, making them a solid pick for audiophiles. Plus, the customizable noise-cancellation modes let you adjust for better awareness, making them perfect for outdoor workouts or any active adventure. You can easily switch between three different listening modes: ANC, Ambient Sound Transparency, and Adaptive ANC.

A single charge gives you six hours of non-stop playback, and with the included case, you can extend that to a total of 24 hours. This long battery life easily covers your daily routine, whether it’s a tough workout or a full workday. While Spatial Audio might not be for everyone, the Beats Fit Pro includes this feature, with head-tracking that you can turn on or off through the Beats app.