Samsung has a vast lineup of earbuds to pick from, including its latest Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds2. If you're after a deal, however, its older models are just as good — and as cheap — as ever. Case in point: the Galaxy Buds+ are on sale for just $80 this Black Friday, allowing you to buy some incredible earbuds at an affordable price.

The Galaxy Buds+ served as an upgrade to the original Galaxy Buds, offering longer battery life, improved drivers, and better iOS compatibility. While they lack features like active noise cancellation — something available with both the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds2 — it's a fair trade-off for a price this low.

The Buds+ have a remarkable 11 hours of listening time, with an additional full charge provided by the supplied charging case. That's stellar battery life, even beating Samsung's latest ANC-equipped earbuds in that regard. They also boast incredible microphones, with one internal and two external mics helping to capture and isolate your voice from background noise. And, like the rest of Samsung's products, they're tuned by AKG, so expect the same high-quality audio as always.

The Galaxy Buds+ originally went on sale for $150, but we've noticed a handful of recent discounts making it much more tempting. If you missed out on those earlier offers, this is an excellent chance to grab some for a low price. If you don't need ANC, these are a great value this holiday season.

Buy at Walmart:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Redesigned Truecaller 12 adds video caller ID and makes call recording free for all New premium features include call announcements and ghost calls

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email