Smartphone batteries naturally wear down over time, which can mean more frequent charging. Google has been rumored to be working on a solution for a while, and now it looks like the long-awaited charging limit feature is finally rolling out for Pixel phones.

A recent leak from Telegram user @SlimRock (via Android Authority) reveals that the stable Android 15 update (build AP3A.241105.007) for Pixel devices includes a new battery charging limit feature. Aimed at extending battery life, this feature caps the charge at 80%. Screenshots show this is likely a server-side update to the Settings services app.

Originally expected for a December release with Android 15 QPR 1, this feature looks to be arriving ahead of schedule. As shown in the image above, users will be able to choose between capping the charge at 80% or enabling adaptive charging, both accessible via a new "charging optimization" tab in the battery menu. These options let users take control of battery health, ultimately helping extend their phone’s lifespan. Both have their perks, but more options mean better battery health for your phone in the long run.

Keeping the charge at 80% can do wonders for battery life over time. Setting a charge limit is a smart move for battery health, as charging fully to 100% can speed up wear. Though not every Android brand may add it, brands like Samsung already have, so it’s about time Google jumped on board too.

A great step forward, offering users more choice

This is a great step forward, giving users a clear choice alongside the adaptive charging feature. The latter came to Pixel phones in December 2020 with the Pixel Feature Drop. Originally, it kept your battery at 80% and topped it off to 100% right before your alarm went off. Last year, though, it got an upgrade to learn your charging habits instead, making it way more useful for those with crazy sleep or work schedules.

While adaptive charging adjusts based on your habits, the 80% limit gives a simpler, more direct way to protect battery health. Having both options means users can pick what works best for them.