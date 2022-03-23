The Bard's Tale is a classic RPG from 2004 that made its way to Android as a port in 2012, published by its creators, inXile entertainment. Sadly the game hasn't been updated since 2015, but there's a brand new The Bard's Tale that just popped up on the Play Store, published by Wanderword, and it's called The Bard's Tale – Warlocks of Largefearn. You may have heard of this game as it was initially released on smart speakers as a voice-controlled game. Well, graphics have been added to the title, and so it's now available on the Google Play Store as a legit mobile game.

You can check out the trailer for The Bard's Tale – Warlocks of Largefearn above, and it basically illustrates the art that was added to the game for its mobile release. What's cool is that the whole thing can still be controlled only with your voice (just grant the game mic permissions), or you can use the touchscreen for interaction, the choice is yours, and you can move back and forth between the two control options without issue. More or less, the game plays like a choose your own adventure, mixed with tile-based RPG combat.

The game's voice work is pretty good, and the 2D graphics are nice enough, and since the download is free, there's nothing holding anyone back from checking it out. But here's the thing, the main menu contains a Purchase button, but it doesn't lead anywhere. However, the Play Store does state the game contains in-app purchases but does not list the prices. Jumping over to the iOS listing (that was also released today), you can see this version states that it contains two in-app purchases (to unlock the base game and a starter pack), though it looks like the iOS version also can't actually make purchases. This is even more clear when you try to play as a Bard or Practitioner. You get an error as these are purchasable characters. This is probably an early release issue where the billing system isn't quite working yet across Android and iOS, so here's hoping it's fixed in short order.

Still, The Bard's Tale – Warlocks of Largefearn is something of a novelty, using voice controls to navigate an RPG, so I wouldn't write off Warlocks of Largefearn over a simple bug that may be squashed shortly, as there is fun to be had navigating your way through what's available of the game's story if you choose to go with a Fighter or Rogue. So if you'd like to check it out to see how it stacks up to the original, you can grab the install for The Bard's Tale – Warlocks of Largefearn through the Play Store widget below.

