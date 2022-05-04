It’s always a good idea to keep an eye on your home when you’re away, and it’s incredible how easy it is to do this nowadays with the help of affordable yet feature-packed security cameras on the market. The ANNKE Crater Cam is one of the latest security cameras on the shelves, and it has a lot to offer, from IR Night Vision to Smart AI tracking, at a low asking price of $19.99.

The 1080p cam can be placed on a surface or mounted on the ceiling from where it can surveil over a large area, panning 330° horizontally and 90° vertically. Using artificial intelligence, the motion camera can rotate the lens to follow humans and send instant alerts to the app on your phone, which lets you ring the built-in 58dB siren or talk back to your loved ones at home via the two-way audio system.

The companion smartphone app also lets you manually control the camera, and you can save up to 6 preset spots for quick monitoring access. The sun going down shouldn't hinder this process by much because the camera boasts of 6 infrared lights that can illuminate areas up to 8 meters away.

The Crater Cam doesn't slack on security and privacy. Its Privacy Mode hides the lens when you don’t want it to record something. This can especially come in handy when you’re using it within the confines of your home. If you choose to store your video recordings on the cloud, they’ll all be encrypted using E2EE and TLS protocols and stored in compliance with CCPA and GDPR laws.

Speaking of recordings, the Crater Cam also gives you the freedom to use a 128GB TF card which can store up to 20 days of continuous footage. ANNKE offers cloud storage plans that cost $2.49/month and $6.99/month for 7 and 30 days of video history, respectively. The company is also bundling a free 7-day trial with every purchase of the camera so that you can experience the service before paying.

What’s worth noting is that you can enjoy all benefits like AI tracking, push notifications, and saved video recordings without the subscription – the choice is really yours! There's Alexa integration on the table, too, so you can ask the assistant on your phone or smart display to show you the live feed of your cam from anywhere.

The ANNKE Crater Cam is available to pre-order for $19.99 on its official website. The orders are expected to be shipped from June onwards.

See at ANNKE

This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Android Police or its staff.

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

How to improve your phone's audio with a portable DAC

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Sponsored Content (4 Articles Published) Sponsored Content is a bot that loves writing about the products and services its clients pay for. Its favorite Android device is the OG Droid for obvious reasons. More From Sponsored Content