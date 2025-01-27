Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 $20 at Amazon

Wireless earbuds can get quite expensive, but $20 is all it takes to land the Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds right now. The deal is taking place at Amazon, and it sees the earbuds marked down 50% from their $40 regular price. This is a limited time deal, and it’s not often you can land a quality set of wireless earbuds for just $20, so act quickly and claim this deal while it lasts.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds

Anker’s Soundcore lineup turns out some great alternatives to the best wireless earbuds, offering quality audio playback, long battery life, and comfortable designs pretty much across the board. You’ll be getting all of that with the Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds, as well as the kind of immersive listening experience that can be difficult to find among cheap wireless earbuds. That experience is completely customizable, with equalizer presets available through the Soundcore app allowing you to completely tailor your sound to the way you like to hear it.

Battery life is another impressive feature of the Soundcore P20i. The earbuds can reach a whopping 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the included charging case can provide an additional 20 hours of battery life. These earbuds will be able to get you through an entire work day of listening, but if you do manage to completely drain them, with fast-charging technology on board they’ll be able to get two hours of playback out of just 10 minutes of charge time.

The Soundcore P20i also come with a sleek design and some serious ergonomics. They promise a feather-light fit, and they’re shaped to fit comfortably in your ears for long listening sessions. The case has a lanyard attachment, so you can keep them attached to your backpack or simply pop them in a pocket.

The Anker Soundcore P20i deliver a lot for their price point, and with this deal at Amazon you can add them to your listening routine for just $20. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the P20i, and it’s good for $20 in savings and 50% off.