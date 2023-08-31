Source: Amazon Anker 555 USB-C Hub (8-in-1) $40 $75 Save $35 The Anker 555 is a perfect companion for those who need rapid port expansion, and they need it fast. Pairing 8 ports into one small adapter, the Anker 555 will move large files quickly, keep you connected to high-speed internet, and charge devices fast all for just $40 right now. $40 at Amazon

While I’m a big fan of minimalism when it comes to lifestyle, fashion, and electronics, that can sometimes be difficult to maintain with so many moving pieces. Creatives and professionals alike know that it can take a lot of electronics and accessories to successfully execute whatever project they’re working on. Understanding the limitations of your technology is just as important as knowing how to solve the problem.For complicated tasks that require more capabilities than a simple two-port computer or tablet can offer, consider grabbing a hub that expands your ports.

Better yet, check out this 8-in-1 USB-C hub from Anker that’s down to just $40 on Amazon.The 8-in-1 adapter was originally $75, but that price is nearly 50% off with this deal, bringing it back down to its best price. We’re continually impressed with Anker products — including its chargers and charging cables — for their durability and quality. This hub takes the company’s typical offerings a step further by integrating powerful charging and speedy data transfers.

Why buy the Anker 555 USB-C Hub now?

While the price is incredibly attractive, we're not sure how long this deal will last, so it's best if you hurry and jump on the deal now. For just $40, this product will last you several years and still operate better than most.It's universally compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems, and can easily be used with PCs and tablets.

At just over a half-inch thick and weighing less than four ounces, this adapter is super lightweight and portable, so it can easily fit into your purse, backpack, or even pocket. A travel pouch is included with the purchase to protect the product, along with an 18-month warranty.Using just one USB-C port on your device of choice, this adapter gives you an expansion with an HDMI port, a 10Gbps USB-C port, a 100W USC-B input, an Ethernet port, an SD and microSD card reader, and two 10Gbps USB-A ports.

With USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports that transfer files at 10Gbps, it only takes seconds to move large amounts of data. This adapter also provides powerful pass-through charging when paired with a 100W output, delivering 85W of power to connected devices. An Ethernet port ensures stable wired internet connection of up to 1Gbps. Be sure to grab one of these now, before the deal is gone and you're stuck paying full price.