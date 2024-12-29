Welcome back to this Android Police podcast already in progress: this episode, Daniel and Will go over all their favorite (or, at least, the most impactful to them) non-tech stuff of 2024 from books to movies to games. It's a subdued outing this time around, but you might take home a couple of decent recommendations for your new year. We're back in two weeks with all the action from CES 2025!

Excerpts from Sony Pictures and Mom + Pop Records.

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0