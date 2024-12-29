Welcome back to this Android Police podcast already in progress: this episode, Daniel and Will go over all their favorite (or, at least, the most impactful to them) non-tech stuff of 2024 from books to movies to games. It's a subdued outing this time around, but you might take home a couple of decent recommendations for your new year. We're back in two weeks with all the action from CES 2025!
- Challengers (2024) directed by Luca Guadagnino
- Trap (2024) directed by M. Night Shyamalan
- Madame Web (2024) directed by S.J. Clarkson
- Twisters (2024) directed by Lee Isaac Chung
- Interstellar (2014) directed by Christopher Nolan
- The Outrun (2024) directed by Nora Fingscheidt
- Dune: Part Two (2024) directed by Denis Villeneuve
- The Hitman (2023) directed by Xavier G
- English Teacher (TV Series 2024– ) - IMDb
- Dark Matter (TV Series 2024– ) - IMDb
- Silo (TV Series 2023– ) - IMDb
- Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar | Goodreads
- The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates | Goodreads
- Playground by Richard Powers | Goodreads
- Vampire Weekend: Only God Was Above Us Album Review | Pitchfork
- Charli XCX: BRAT Album Review | Pitchfork
- Magdalena Bay: Imaginal Disk Album Review | Pitchfork
- Nilüfer Yanya: My Method Actor Album Review | Pitchfork
- Balatro - Apps on Google Play
- 3 reasons why the RTX 5090 will steal the spotlight at CES
- This might be our first glimpse at the OnePlus Open 2's new design
Excerpts from Sony Pictures and Mom + Pop Records.
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com