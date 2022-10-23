Google has a large ship to turn around from the M.O. it's been on. Stadia's dead and we're now supposed to game on Chromebooks. YouTube Premium's getting a good ol' price hike like the rest of the streaming crowd. Oh, and it sounds like Google's doubling down on Pixel hardware (even though it decided to kill off its own Chromebook efforts). It sounds like an alternate-universe Master and Command: The Far Side of the World, but it's the Android Police podcast instead. Sorry.
Rate. Review. Subscribe. You know the drill. You also know it helps us out. Thanks!
03:16 | Down the YouTubes
- YouTube Premium subscribers just got a massive surprise price hike
- YouTube Music’s redesigned playlist view is rolling out widely
28:20 | Message Me This
- Google is making Messages even more like iMessage, but still won't get you that blue bubble
- New Google Messages and Contacts app icons rolling out in beta
- Signal is dropping SMS support — and that's a good thing
38:38 | Post-Stadia Blues?
47:43 | The Ultimate Pivot
And also:
Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com