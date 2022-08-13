This year, will you Fold? Or will you Flip?

Samsung did its unpacking. Now, we get to do some, too. The Android Police podcast is here with an episode recorded fresh on Wednesday, giving you all the little details we've noticed in the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5. We also have resident Samsung nerd Zachary Kew-Denniss joining our show for the first time! All we need is you to make it a party.

01:52 | Zac holds up his Galaxy Z Fold 3 against the Fold 4.

14:43 | Will flips for the Flip 4

27:31 | Watch 5 has Ara feeling feelings

41:06 | Executive Daniel executive sums up the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

43:52 | Oh, boy, is Google really going on about RCS again?

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0