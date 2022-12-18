This week, we can't help ourselves. A billionaire who's in way too deep with a $44 billion waste of time has once again proven that he can't handle a little heat from journalists. Will he get out of the kitchen anytime soon? Preferably without burning the house down? That plus our first look at what features Pixel phones might get this spring, our picks for the Best of 2022, and so much more! It's the Android Police podcast.
04:15 | Where's Elon?
13:04 | QPR2 Start
23:09 | Medley
- The inevitable Moto ThinkPhone leaks with all the fake carbon fiber you'd expect
- Matter is rolling out to Android phones and the Google Home ecosystem
- Google Wallet lets you add digital IDs in beta, if you're lucky
33:55 | Creme of the Crop
Extracts:
- The search for the saddest punt in the world | Chart Party
- Matter: Making the smart home a more connected, comfortable, and helpful place.
