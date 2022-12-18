This week, we can't help ourselves. A billionaire who's in way too deep with a $44 billion waste of time has once again proven that he can't handle a little heat from journalists. Will he get out of the kitchen anytime soon? Preferably without burning the house down? That plus our first look at what features Pixel phones might get this spring, our picks for the Best of 2022, and so much more! It's the Android Police podcast.

If you enjoy our show, rate, review, subscribe, and share it with your snarky tech friends. You help us keep this show going. Thanks!

04:15 | Where's Elon?

13:04 | QPR2 Start

23:09 | Medley

33:55 | Creme of the Crop

Extracts:

Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0