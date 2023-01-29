The best things you'll hear on the Android Police podcast can't be scripted. We swear. In the prelude to Galaxy Unpacked, we chat about potential Pixel Tablet delays, the sound of a OnePlus Pad, and the bad, bad things Google has done across the advertising market, Google TV, Android Auto... it just piles up. Join us, why don't you?
03:10 | Absorb this information
- Google Pixel Tablet plans get streamlined as latest rumor goes all-in on Pro
- Here’s your first look at the OnePlus Pad
13:32 | Not in a buying mood
23:46 | Google be trippin'
- Google TV ads are getting awful
- Alphabet hit with a new antitrust lawsuit over Google’s online ads
- Android Auto’s 8.7 update is probably not the one you’ve been waiting for
- Waze is nearly ready for Android Auto's latest redesign
