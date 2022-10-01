This week, Hurricane Ian did its worst across Florida, and Stadia shut down. Unfortunately, we recorded our show on Tuesday, but we think you'll be able to appreciate what we've got: a users' choice Pixel bracket, a chat about storm prep and awareness, and our eye on the growing walls in the gardens that house our mobile games. Join us on the Android Police podcast, won't you?
04:40 | Check out our Pixel Bracket!
15:46 | Weather troubles
23:47 | Walled garden of games
- Apple Arcade Adding 4 New Originals Including Tom Hanks Trivia (gamerant.com)
- Netflix wants another games studio and it'll build it by itself
- Oxenfree delisted on Android in favour of new Netflix version (droidgamers.com)
- Logitech's G Cloud gaming handheld arrives today with an obscene price tag
