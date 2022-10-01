This week, Hurricane Ian did its worst across Florida, and Stadia shut down. Unfortunately, we recorded our show on Tuesday, but we think you'll be able to appreciate what we've got: a users' choice Pixel bracket, a chat about storm prep and awareness, and our eye on the growing walls in the gardens that house our mobile games. Join us on the Android Police podcast, won't you?

04:40 | Check out our Pixel Bracket!

15:46 | Weather troubles

23:47 | Walled garden of games

