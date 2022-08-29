Those are our verbatim recommendations and you can take them to the bank

Our reviews are out. Now we get a chance to sit down and actually talk about them. On this week's episode of the Android Police podcast, Daniel's off, but our Stephen Schenck's in to chat all things Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 with Ara and Will. Of course, there's plenty of chat to go around with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, too. Take a listen and you'll get to find out why we're pushing buttons with our show title this week.

01:25 | Flip and Fold fo(u)rth!

21:35 | Lumps of metal on your wrist

