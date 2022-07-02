On this episode of the Android Police podcast, we look back a decade and remember what has to be one of the most exciting Google I/O conferences, bar none. Plus, we cover how you can opt out of T-Mobile selling your app usage data and strike up a conversation about Samsung's mobile accessories over some Starbucks.

1:56 | Will, what are you angry about this week?

13:37 | Old stomping grounds for Ara: accessories and Chromebooks.

25:28 | Daniel is in the Android nerd corner this week.

