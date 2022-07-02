On this episode of the Android Police podcast, we look back a decade and remember what has to be one of the most exciting Google I/O conferences, bar none. Plus, we cover how you can opt out of T-Mobile selling your app usage data and strike up a conversation about Samsung's mobile accessories over some Starbucks.
Remember, we can't do this show without you. Rate and review on the platform of choice and spread the word where you can. Thanks!
1:56 | Will, what are you angry about this week?
- T-Mobile has started selling your app data to advertisers — here's how to opt out
- U.S. carriers under fire for continuing to sell phone location data to third parties
- Ditching your iPhone just got way easier with Google’s latest Switch to Android app
13:37 | Old stomping grounds for Ara: accessories and Chromebooks.
- Samsung has teamed up with Starbucks for limited-edition Galaxy S22 cases
- The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook comes with a haptic trackpad and optional 5G connectivity
25:28 | Daniel is in the Android nerd corner this week.
- Google is finally helping developers fight back against smartphone manufacturers breaking how Android apps work
- Car crash detection may soon shed its Google Pixel exclusivity
- Google I/O 2012 set a high-water mark for innovative hardware that has yet to be approached again
Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com