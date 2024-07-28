If Jackson Pollack dabbled into podcasts, then this Android Police podcast would be one of his finest works. This week, another onslaught of Pixel rumor material, some thoughts on Samsung after another hardware review period, Sonos is sorry but isn't doing anything about it, and Google attempts to convince Android users that apps can be cool. Find out how everything is going wrong.

0:32 | I Cut Amazing Intro Blabber And Made It Outro Blabber

19:18 | There Is Nothing We Do Not Know

48:31 | Hey Daniel, How's Sonos Doing?

1:03:49 | Will Weird Play

Excerpt from This is Tech Today and Google via Android Headlines.

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here.

