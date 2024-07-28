If Jackson Pollack dabbled into podcasts, then this Android Police podcast would be one of his finest works. This week, another onslaught of Pixel rumor material, some thoughts on Samsung after another hardware review period, Sonos is sorry but isn't doing anything about it, and Google attempts to convince Android users that apps can be cool. Find out how everything is going wrong.
0:32 | I Cut Amazing Intro Blabber And Made It Outro Blabber
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review: No longer the slam dunk foldable choice
- I didn't care about Galaxy AI until it gave my dog a Pokémon bong
- What the hell is going on with One UI 7?
19:18 | There Is Nothing We Do Not Know
- Google's Pixel 9 displays are blindingly bright, according to the latest leak
- Leaked Pixel 9 Pro renders show it in four colors from all angles
- Exclusive Leak: Here's the Google Pixel 9 in Every Color (androidheadlines.com)
- Pixel 9 promo material leaks ahead of August event
- Every Google Pixel 8 feature that has yet to launch
- OpenAI announces SearchGPT, its AI-powered search engine - The Verge
- Leaked Pixel 9 promo gives us our first look at a new 'Add Me' feature
- Google TV Streamer is likely the next-gen Chromecast we've all been waiting for
- Almost 9 years later, the Nest Learning Thermostat may get a sequel
48:31 | Hey Daniel, How's Sonos Doing?
1:03:49 | Will Weird Play
Excerpt from This is Tech Today and Google via Android Headlines.
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com