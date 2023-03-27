Google Bard dominates the conversation starters in tech circles for another week and the Android Police podcast is no exception as we get some early off-kilter responses that are sure to amuse and bemuse at your dinner parties. Similarly, some former Pebble employees are thinking about some names for a small phone they want to make. And if Meghan Trainor isn't out of your head after nearly a decade, well, get ready to be reintroduced with our Pixel Tablet convo. What a week, y'all. Join us.

03:31 | Once a Bard, Always a Bard

15:03 | Gadgets Galore

43:24 | Chat Stew

