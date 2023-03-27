Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Google Bard dominates the conversation starters in tech circles for another week and the Android Police podcast is no exception as we get some early off-kilter responses that are sure to amuse and bemuse at your dinner parties. Similarly, some former Pebble employees are thinking about some names for a small phone they want to make. And if Meghan Trainor isn't out of your head after nearly a decade, well, get ready to be reintroduced with our Pixel Tablet convo. What a week, y'all. Join us.

03:31 | Once a Bard, Always a Bard

15:03 | Gadgets Galore

43:24 | Chat Stew

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0