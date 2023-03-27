Google Bard dominates the conversation starters in tech circles for another week and the Android Police podcast is no exception as we get some early off-kilter responses that are sure to amuse and bemuse at your dinner parties. Similarly, some former Pebble employees are thinking about some names for a small phone they want to make. And if Meghan Trainor isn't out of your head after nearly a decade, well, get ready to be reintroduced with our Pixel Tablet convo. What a week, y'all. Join us.
If you enjoy the show, share it with people who you think would also like it. It helps us get around and sustains the production. Thanks!
03:31 | Once a Bard, Always a Bard
- How to use Google Bard to find the information you're looking for
- Google Bard has arrived to blow your mind
- 15 best funny Google Bard responses so far
15:03 | Gadgets Galore
- The Oppo Find X6 Pro combines a throwback design with a cutting-edge 1-inch camera sensor
- Latest Google Pixel Tablet leak is all about that base
- Pebble founder's Small Android Phone team wants to keep the dream alive
- The new Huawei Mate X3 is one of the world’s lightest foldable phones
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could almost be usable when folded
43:24 | Chat Stew
- Yes, your Google smart speakers are louder than usual at lower volumes
- Android 14 could finally separate the ringtone and notification volumes
- CTL's new see-through Chromebook offers a peek at its guts
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com