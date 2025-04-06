It's about to get gladiatorial on the global trade front and while Android phones are going to be impacted bigly for sure, the star darling of the week in terms of consumer technology is, of course, Nintendo's Switch 2. This week on the Android Police podcast, we gush over the evolved handheld console with our video producer, Ryan-Thomas Shaw. Also on the docket: some Samsung rumors taking us to the Edge and a literal 'touch grass' moment courtesy of April Fools Day.

02:09 | Samsung

17:35 | Switch 2

48:18 | Dbrand

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0