It's about to get gladiatorial on the global trade front and while Android phones are going to be impacted bigly for sure, the star darling of the week in terms of consumer technology is, of course, Nintendo's Switch 2. This week on the Android Police podcast, we gush over the evolved handheld console with our video producer, Ryan-Thomas Shaw. Also on the docket: some Samsung rumors taking us to the Edge and a literal 'touch grass' moment courtesy of April Fools Day.
02:09 | Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch could be closer than you think
- Your wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge just got longer
- Here's when Samsung's delayed Galaxy S25 Edge launch event could happen
17:35 | Switch 2
- The Nintendo Switch 2 Is Finally Here, And It's $449.99
- It's official: Nvidia is making the Nintendo Switch 2's processor
48:18 | Dbrand
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com