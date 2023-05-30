Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
We take a look at Google's enhanced online search engine with generative AI results and... whew, we've got a long way to go. Surprisingly, we bounce around Sony a bit in the middle before discussing the next Moto Razr, the demise of YouTube Stories (you forgot those were a thing, right?), and yes, air out laundry in our impromptu Letterboxd segment. It's just another week on the Android Police podcast.
02:55 | A New Way of Googling?
- Google's next-gen AI-powered search experience is ready for a test drive
- Google Search Labs: What it is and why you need it
23:06 | The Rest of the Show
- The solution to Pixel fingerprint scanner problems may be right under your nose
- Google pulls app from Play Store over paper-thin connection to 'piracy'
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic leak shows the return of a beloved feature
- Sony’s $1400 Xperia 1 V packs a fancy Exmor T sensor and headphone jack
- What Is Sony’s Project Q? (makeuseof.com)
- Backbone is bringing its PlayStation-friendly controller to Android
- The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra looks smoking hot in the these leaked renders
- Amazon's Fire Max 11 wants to dominate the midrange Android tablet market
- Netflix password sharing is now officially dead
- HBO Max rebranding renders dedicated button on Android TV remotes useless
- Google is mercy killing YouTube Stories
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com