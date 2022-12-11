This week on the Android Police Podcast, a case of artificial intelligence-induced Seasonal Affective Disorder and yet another cold have stricken at least one member of the team. It'll make talking about the latest Pixel Feature Drop, some Pixel Fold rumors, and those crazy Lensa profile pics a lot more interesting. Best enjoyed with a recommended dose of DayQuil or NyQuil.

Rate it, review it, subscribe to it. The show, that is. Whatever else you're doing with that block of mascarpone cheese you're holding is your business. Thanks for keeping us going.

03:01 | Drop the Feats

37:00 | Machine Lightning Round

Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0