This week on the Android Police Podcast, a case of artificial intelligence-induced Seasonal Affective Disorder and yet another cold have stricken at least one member of the team. It'll make talking about the latest Pixel Feature Drop, some Pixel Fold rumors, and those crazy Lensa profile pics a lot more interesting. Best enjoyed with a recommended dose of DayQuil or NyQuil.
Rate it, review it, subscribe to it. The show, that is. Whatever else you're doing with that block of mascarpone cheese you're holding is your business. Thanks for keeping us going.
03:01 | Drop the Feats
- December Pixel Feature Drop has Clear Calling, a free VPN, and new Recorder tools for Google's latest phones
- Google Pixel Fold animations offer best look at the foldable yet
37:00 | Machine Lightning Round
- How To Turn Your Selfies Into ‘Magic Avatars’ With Viral App Lensa AI (screenrant.com)
- OpenAI's New Conversational Chatbot Is Free To Use (For Now) (screenrant.com)
