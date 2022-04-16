The show is back with a new set of hosts and a new format

The last time the Android Police podcast aired was right before the world shut down, in late February 2020. Back then the show, along with the website as a whole, looked quite different, with a rotating cast of hosts publishing on Twitch, YouTube, and your favorite audio podcast player. It was a lot to handle, which is why it was unceremoniously shut down.

But after a tumultuous couple of years, we thought it was time to reboot the podcast with a fresh format, some new hosts, and a more limited (read: sustainable) scope. As of this writing, we've recorded and published two episodes, and we're planning on releasing a new 40-ish minute episode every week. We're going to aim for three regular co-hosts: Daniel Bader (me, editor-in-chief), Ara Wagoner (commerce editor), and Taylor Kerns (senior editor), but we will definitely be inviting other Android Police regulars, as well as occasional special guests, as we ramp things up. Each episode is produced by the fantastic Jules Wang, who produced every episode of the previous AP podcast.

The format is fairly simple: each host brings a particular set of topics based around a theme; the team sticks to the theme for about 10 minutes before moving on to the next person. Some weeks the whole episode may be devoted to a single topic — if there's a big new Android beta, or a recent flagship phone release – but the goal is to keep each episode as interesting and engaging as possible.

Below are the first two episodes that you can listen to right now:

You can also subscribe to the show on your favorite podcast player:

If you have any feedback, or you're an advertiser who would like to buy a spot on an upcoming show, please feel free to send us an email.

