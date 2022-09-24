Of all the things to copy, how did Apple get this one so wrong?

Yes, we're still banging on about Apple — right up until we can bang on about Google, but that's not for another couple of weeks. This time, the iPhone 14 has brought a nightmare to our bedside stands with a feature we'd like to have just as it's on Android (maybe even better than what's currently on Android), but just stands in the way of being useful. We discuss the issue of a proper always-on display, fit in a rant about phone cases, and give analysis on the latest Pixel news on this episode of the Android Police podcast.

02:14 | Tensor tension and Watch strapping

19:23 | My Fold or Flip for a good case!

32:27 | Never-sleep displays and other odd ends

