Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.
You may find your new phone in 2023 to be a bit snappier, but will it also be dragon-ier? We sent our own Will Sattelberg to find out at Qualcomm's Tech Summit in Hawaii this week. We're taking a quick run-through of what you'll want to know about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with SVP of Engineering Chris Patrick on this episode of the Android Police podcast.
Subscribe if you like what you hear. Rate and review if you can on your platform. Every bit helps us make the show. Thanks!
- Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has got what 2023 flagships crave
- Oppo is first to announce a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone, with a whole lot of collaborative swagger
- OnePlus 11 is coming, featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Samsung Galaxy S23 could go all-in with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Qualcomm's plans for persistent machine vision feel very Google — in the best way possible
Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com
Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0