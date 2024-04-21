Imminence is our word of the week on the Android Police podcast as we hit on some new Pixel lewks, watch emulation on iOS thrive with bated breath, and see if Google really has what it takes to have Android, Pixel, Chrome, and its various other platform teams operating as one AI-led family — "happy" being the optimal fashion.
04:07 | The Reorg
21:02 | Android Others
- Live Pixel 9 Pro photos show controversial design changes
- Please Google, don't name your next foldable the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Feast your eyes on these Google Pixel 8a renders
29:14 | The Other Others
Excerpt from ABC News (via rockcityfilms3).
