After barely a week to review the phones and watch, we're all Pixel-pooped out. But hey, we're still more than ready to deliver you what we're thinking about the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch — the stuff that actually didn't make it into our articles. All that plus some "breaking news" from Netflix (it was fresh on a Thursday) on this episode of the Android Police podcast!
03:47 | Pros talking Pro
- Google Pixel 7 Review: The Most Refined Pixel Yet
- Google Pixel 7 Pro review: A showcase for Google
- The Google Pixel 7 Pro’s display draws an obscene amount of power
33:39 | Netflix goes AD hoc
48:19 | A Palatable Watch?
- Google Pixel Watch review: Fashion over fitness
- The Google Pixel Watch's health and fitness features spell trouble for Apple Watch
- Google makes solid hardware, so why aren't more people buying its products?
