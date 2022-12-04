December has come and we're on a merry-go-round here in Androidland with plenty to keep us busy. Whether we're bringing out our spectrometers for color critiques, needlessly bashing OnePlus (more than we have to) for its software updates, and rightfully bashing Elon Musk for using his favorite hammer to bash all his Twitter problems into shape, we invite you to come along with the Android Police podcast as we head into the last month of 2022 together!
01:16 | Radio Violence
- Spotify Wrapped 2022 is finally here for you to show off how cool your listening tastes were this year
- YouTube Music is back with your 2022 Recap, highlighting all the songs that kept you going this year
05:31 | Under the (Table) Influence
15:36 | Pixel Pix
23:08 | Upping the Updates
31:28 | Oh, Elon...
41:23 | Color Theory
