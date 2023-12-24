Welcome to the Android Police podcast's annual culturecast! Jeez, we've been back for two years and we get to call this a yearly tradition. Anyways, settle up for a great time as Daniel, Will, and Ara discuss how their favorite media in 2023 made them feel and why they loved it all so much. From Olivia Rodrigo to Greta Lee, Radiohead reduxes to a Pulitzer-winning twist on how people live inside of capitalism, we're sharing some consumption picks that might get you through some of the quieter times in your life coming up. Enjoy and we'll see you again in two weeks.
04:09 | Moving Pictures
- The Little Mermaid (2023) directed by Rob Marshall • Letterboxd
- Candela Obscura | Critical Role
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) directed by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein • Letterboxd
- The Apothecary Diaries - Crunchyroll
- Succession | HBO.com
- The Holdovers (2023) directed by Alexander Payne • Letterboxd
- Beau Is Afraid (2023) directed by Ari Aster • Letterboxd
- FX's The Bear | Only on Hulu (FX)
- Past Lives (2023) directed by Celine Song • Letterboxd
22:02 | Ear Rattling
- boygenius - the record
- GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
- Javelin | Sufjan Stevens (bandcamp.com)
- The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We | Mitski (bandcamp.com)
- Dissect | Linktree
- A Light for Attracting Attention | The Smile (bandcamp.com)
- Jonas Brothers: A Deep Dive into their 2023 Masterpiece, 'The Album'
- Ellie Goulding - Higher Than Heaven
- Desire, I Want To Turn Into You | Caroline Polachek (bandcamp.com)
29:56 | Mind Reach
- World's Greatest Con | EPCOT - Part I (acast.com)
- World's Greatest Con | EPCOT - Part II (acast.com)
- Boys Will Be Boys – JEFF PEARLMAN
- The History of the Minnesota Vikings by Secret Base - YouTube
- Like A Dragon Portal (sega.com)
- Super Mario Bros.™ Wonder for Nintendo Switch™ – Official Site
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Greatest Estate Developer | WEBTOON
- Read Little Rabbit and the Big Bad Leopard | Tapas Web Comics
- I've Become a True Villainess - Official Comics | Manta
- Trust — Hernan Diaz
- The Wager | David Grann
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com
Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0
Extracts: Critical Role Productions, Focus Features, A24, Rounder Records/Concord Music Group/Universal Music Group, Geffen Records, Sony Music/The Orchard/Perpetual Novice, Secret Base (Vox), SEGA