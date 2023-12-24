Welcome to the Android Police podcast's annual culturecast! Jeez, we've been back for two years and we get to call this a yearly tradition. Anyways, settle up for a great time as Daniel, Will, and Ara discuss how their favorite media in 2023 made them feel and why they loved it all so much. From Olivia Rodrigo to Greta Lee, Radiohead reduxes to a Pulitzer-winning twist on how people live inside of capitalism, we're sharing some consumption picks that might get you through some of the quieter times in your life coming up. Enjoy and we'll see you again in two weeks.

04:09 | Moving Pictures

22:02 | Ear Rattling

29:56 | Mind Reach

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0

Extracts: Critical Role Productions, Focus Features, A24, Rounder Records/Concord Music Group/Universal Music Group, Geffen Records, Sony Music/The Orchard/Perpetual Novice, Secret Base (Vox), SEGA